Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A3D12N / ISIN: CNE100005KD7
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22.07.2026 04:45:11
Phancy (6682.HK) issues positive profit alert for first half of 2026
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. ("Phancy" or the "Company"; stock code: 6682.HK) today announced a positive profit alert for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Period"). Based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts for the Period, the Company expects to record a significant increase in operating revenue. Profit attributable to owners of the Company is also expected to show a substantial improvement from the loss recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, turning from loss to profit.
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22/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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