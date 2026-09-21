Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Aktie
WKN DE: A3D12N / ISIN: CNE100005KD7
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21.09.2026 07:15:11
Phancy Ranks First Overall in IDC’s Assessment of China’s AI Computing Resource Management Platforms, Receiving Full Scores in Four Key Dimensions
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 September 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. ("Phancy" or "the Group", stock code: 6682.HK), a leading full-stack enterprise-AI cloud services platform, ranked first overall in the latest 2026 China AI Computing Resource Management Platform Technology Capability Assessment, published by International Data Corporation ("IDC"), a global technology intelligence firm.
Looking ahead, Phancy will continue to advance its AI computing resource management platform as AI infrastructure shifts from traditional "cloud + AI" architectures toward greater cloud-native, agent-oriented integration. The Group will continue to help enterprises manage computing resources more efficiently, deploy AI across a wider range of production environments, and turn AI into sustainable business productivity at scale.
[1] The assessment evaluated platforms across six dimensions: computing resource management, computing service management, compute operations, Technical architecture, business scenario support, and delivery services. According to the IDC report, the findings are intended to help enterprises evaluate and select the platforms best suited to their needs.
[2] Phancy's platform now supports accelerators from more than ten vendors, including Ascend, Hygon DCU, Cambricon, Iluvatar CoreX, MetaX, Moore Threads, Kunlunxin, Enflame, T-Head and Biren Technology.
Hashtag: #Phancy
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Phancy GroupPhancy Group (6682.HK) is a leading full-stack AI cloud services platform, providing comprehensive solutions for the AI 2.0 era. Our offerings include SageAIOS, HAMi vGPU and ModelHub XC, delivering efficient and scalable AI infrastructure with end-to-end capabilities. We provide a complete solution from heterogeneous compute resource management and optimization to the deployment of intelligent agent models. These solutions empower digital transformation across a wide range of industries, supporting our vision of building a large-scale and efficient "Token Factory."
Guided by the mission of "AI for Everyone" and positioned as the "Navigator of AI," Phancy Group is committed to becoming a global leader in Artificial General Intelligence.
News Source: Phancy Group
21/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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