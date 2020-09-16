Pharma Companies Collaborate on New Monoclonal Antibody Clinical Trials in the Fight Against COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the clinical trials industry "COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Clinical Trials"

Pharmaceutical companies are investigating monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies mimic the natural antibodies produced by the body in response to infection and are currently used in the treatment of some cancers. AstraZeneca has begun an early-stage trial of its antibody based therapeutic (AZD7442) for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The trial will test if AZD7442 is safe and tolerable by up to 48 healthy participants in the UK. If the early stage trial is successful the company will proceed to larger trials to test AZD7442 as a preventative treatment for those exposed to COVID-19 and as a treatment for those experiencing symptoms.

Regeneron and Roche are also collaborating on clinical trials of their monoclonal antibody treatment (REGN-COV2). REGN-COV2 is currently being studied in two phase 2 trials for the treatment of COVID-19 and a phase 3 trial for the prevention of COVID-19 among household contacts of those infected. While Eli Lilly has launched a phase 3 study of its LYcoV555 candidate for the prevention of infection in long term care settings.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Clinical Trials"

