16 November 2023

Company Announcement no. 45

Pharma Equity Group’s subsidiary (Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) meets the primary endpoints in the phase-2 clinical trial of the drug candidate RNX-051.

Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S (Reponex) today announced positive preliminary results from the phase-2 clinical trial of the drug candidate RNX-051.

Reponex’s MEFO-trial concerns the treatment of patients with right-sided colon cancer and right-sided colon polyps/adenomas (precursors of cancer) with the Company’s drug candidate RNX-051.

The trial’s primary endpoints, relating to a quantitative change in biofilm, were met with the group of patients having adenomas. ‘Topline’ results show that treatment with RNX-051 removes biofilm from the healthy intestinal mucosa. In patients with colon cancer, it further removes the biofilm from the zone adjacent to the cancer tumor in those patients who have a particularly large amount of biofilm before treatment.

In patients with RNX-051-treated cancer precursors, compared to non-treated cancer precursors, a higher presence of special immune cells was found that are of crucial importance for the immune system's ability to prevent the development of cancer from its precursors. Likewise, in patients with colon cancer, a more favorable combination of immune cells was found in the tumor after treatment with RNX-051. Within 2 weeks of treatment with RNX-051, it was possible to show that a single treatment led to an increase in the cell types known to be crucial for the immune system’s killing of cancer cells.

With these results, the study has shown a mechanism that gives reason to assume that the treatment can be incorporated into future treatments that can prevent the development of cancer from the early stages, and in combination with other treatment such as immunotherapy or similar forms of cancer treatment.

Complete analysis of the study’s results is expected to be ready early in 2024.

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

