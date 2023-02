Pharma Giant Pfizer Looks Strong for Investors, Despite COVID Sales Drop

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), is the co-developer with Germany's BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) of one of the international vaccines against COVID-19. The pair has seen much success from the COVID-19 vaccine with it contributing the bulk of Pfizer's operational growth of 30% year over year, bringing the 2022 sales to roughly $100 billion. Now, the pharma looks set for significant growth powered in part by vaccines for other high-profile infectious diseases.Let's examine some key data for investors to consider.Sales growth was notable in 2022, however, excluding the vaccine, which goes under the brand name Comirnaty, and the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, growth was just 2%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose by a strong 62% for the year to $6.58, and unadjusted diluted EPS was up 42% to $5.47. In 2023, Pfizer expects revenues of about $13.5 billion for Comirnaty and about $8 billion for Paxlovid, which would amount to declines of 64% and 58%, respectively.Continue reading