Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Worth $12.05 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size is expected to reach USD12.05 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of7.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by growing awareness regarding health and hygiene, coupled with increased spending on pharmaceutical products, mainly in the emerging economies.

Key suggestions from the report:

Wrapping machine segment is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period on account of the growing need for secondary and tertiary packaging of pharma products

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional pharmaceutical packaging equipment market and accounted for 37.1% of the overall revenue share in 2018 owing to the presence of high potential geographies including China and India and their expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing

Europe emerged as the second-largest regional market and held a share of 31.4% in terms of revenue in 2018. This can be attributed to the high demand for highly automated, flexible, and efficient packing solutions.

The Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA), which requires pharmaceutical products to have serialized coding, is anticipated to propel the demand for packing equipment over the forecast period

Key participants across the industry are majorly investing in innovative technologies like robotics, big data, and Human Machine Interface (HMI) to produce highly productive and efficient machines

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Machine Type (Filling, Labeling, Form-Fill-Seal, Wrapping, Palletizing, Cleaning), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market

The growing healthcare sector is projected to have a positive impact on the packaging equipment sector since it is widely used for the packing of capsules, tablets, liquids, antiseptic creams, among others. Moreover, R&D in the pharmaceutical industry for developing new generic medicines and over-the-counter medicines is further expected to propel industry growth.

Several packaging equipment manufacturers have undertaken R&D initiatives to produce highly sophisticated and efficient equipment at competitive prices. Furthermore, there is a continued demand for complete packing lines that can incorporate numerous functions from a single source and for modular machines that can offer flexibility driven by the increased variety of packing materials and styles.

The growing demand for pharmaceutical products including oral and topical is likely to drive the demand for efficient pharmaceutical packaging machinery across the globe. The manufacturers are expected to expand their manufacturing capacities to cater to this increased demand, which is likely to aid in new product development and introduction of novel packaging technologies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market on the basis of machine type, and region:

Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Filling



Labelling



Form Fill & Seal



Cartoning



Wrapping



Palletizing



Cleaning



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

