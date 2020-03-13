|
13.03.2020 13:45:00
Pharmaceutical Partnering Deals Report 2014-2024 - Comprehensive Access to Available Deals and Contract Documents for 7,000+ Pharmaceutical Deals
DUBLIN, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Pharmaceutical partnering deals.
The report provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Pharmaceutical deal trends since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Pharmaceutical agreements with real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Pharmaceutical contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2014
- Insight into terms included in a Pharmaceutical partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Pharmaceutical partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 7,000 online deal records of actual Pharmaceutical deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Pharmaceutical dealmaking.
- Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Pharmaceutical dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
- Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Pharmaceutical deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
- Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Pharmaceutical dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Pharmaceutical deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.
- Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
- Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Pharmaceutical partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Pharmaceutical partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Pharmaceutical partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Pharmaceutical technologies and products.
Report Scope
The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Pharmaceutical trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in Pharmaceutical dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Pharmaceutical deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Pharmaceutical deals
- Access to Pharmaceutical contract documents
- Leading Pharmaceutical deals by value since 2014
- Most active Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2014
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 7,000 Pharmaceutical deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How aresalesand payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Mentioned
- 1QBit
- 2A
- 3-V Biosciences
- 3B Pharmaceuticals
- 3D Systems
- 3M
- 3P Biopharmaceuticals
- 3SBio
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- 4D Pharma
- 4G Clinical
- 4SC
- 4SC Discovery
- 5LINX
- 8E6Tong
- 22nd Century
- 23andMe
- 48North Cannabis
- 111
- 1717 Life Science Ventures
- A*STAR Agency for Science
- Technology and Research
- A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore
- A*STAR Singapore Immunology Network
- A1M Pharma
- AADi
- aaiPharma
- AAIPharma Services
- Aarhus University Hospital
- Aastrom Biosciences
- AAVLife
- AB-Biotics
- AB Analitica
- Abattis Bioceuticals
- Abba Import Export
- AB Biosciences
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Abby Grace Foundation
- Abcam
- AbCellera
- AbCheck
- AbClon
- Ab E Discovery
- Abeona Therapeutics
- Abic Marketing
- Abide Therapeutics
- Ability Pharmaceuticals
- AB InBev
- Abingdon Health
- Abingworth Management
- Ab Initio
- Abiogen Pharma
- ABIVAX
- ABL Bio
- Ablexis
- Ablynx
- AbMed
- Abpro
- Abramson Cancer Center
- AbSci
- Absorption Systems
- Abvitro
- ABX
- Abzena
- Acacia Research
- Academic Drug Discovery Consortium
- Academy of Military Medical Sciences (China)
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
- Acasti Pharma
- Accelerated Cure Project for MS
- Acceleron Pharma
- Acceliant
- Accelis Pharma
- Accelovance
- Accenture
- Access Health
- Access Pharmaceuticals
- Accord
- Accord Healthcare
- Accurexa
- Acelity
- Acell
- Acella Pharmaceuticals
- Acelrx Pharmaceuticals
- Acentrus Specialty
- Acerta Pharma
- Acer Therapeutics
- Acerus
- Aceto Corporation
- Achaogen
- Ache
- Achieve Life Science
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals
- AC Immune
- Acino Pharma
- Aclaris Therapeutics
- ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine
- Acnos Pharma
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Acres Cannabis
- Acrotech Biopharma
- Actavis (acquired by Watson)
- Actavis (name changed to Allergan)
- Actavis Foshan
- ACT Biotech
- Actelion
- ACT Genomics
- Acticor Biotech
- Actigraph
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Actinobac Biomed
- Active Biotech
- ActiveSite
- Activhealth
- ActoGeniX
- ACT Onocology
- Acucela
- Acuity Pharmaceuticals
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- Acura Pharmaceuticals
- AcuraStem
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals
- AdAlta
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals
- Adapsyn Bioscience
- Adaptimmune
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Adaptive Health
- Adapt Pharma
- Adare Pharmaceuticals
- Adcock Ingram
- ADC Therapeutics
- Addex Therapeutics
- Addgene
- AdhereTech
- and many, many more...
