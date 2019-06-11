11.06.2019 02:02:00

Pharmaceuticals Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Pharmaceuticals Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Summary

Global Pharmaceuticals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global pharmaceuticals market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights
- The pharmaceuticals market consists of ethical drugs only and does not include consumer healthcare or animal healthcare.
- Market values have been calculated at ex-factory prices (the value at which manufacturers sell the drugs to distributors).
- Any currency conversions used in the production of this report have been calculated at constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.
- The global pharmaceuticals market had total revenues of $1,111.8m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2014 and 2018.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.7% for the five-year period 2018-2023, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,469.8m by the end of 2023.
- The USA remains the largest healthcare market in the world, but emerging economies such as China are growing at a significant rate.

Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global pharmaceuticals market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global pharmaceuticals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key pharmaceuticals market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global pharmaceuticals market with five year forecasts

Reasons to buy
- What was the size of the global pharmaceuticals market by value in 2018?
- What will be the size of the global pharmaceuticals market in 2023?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pharmaceuticals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global pharmaceuticals market?

