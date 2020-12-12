Pharmacy Organizations Welcome FDA Authorization of COVID Vaccine: "We Stand Ready to Serve"

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leaders of 18 pharmacy organizations today issued the following statement following the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the first Emergency use Authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We heartily welcome the decision by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize the emergency use of the first COVID-19 vaccine, following the recommendation of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC).

"This is a historic moment in the nation's effort to end the pandemic. The pharmacy profession is ready to do its part as qualified, active participants in administering these vaccines in accordance with guidance issued by the FDA, CDC, HHS and state and local health departments, as well as increasing access for the American public to these important disease prevention tools.

"We are confident that FDA has taken extraordinary care to ensure that the vaccine is safe and effective. The American people should have great confidence in the vaccine. The vast majority of pharmacists have indicated in recent surveys that they intend to be vaccinated themselves and plan to recommend the vaccine to their patients. More than 360,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians nationwide are trained to administer vaccines.

"Pharmacists are the most accessible health care providers in the nation, with 90% of Americans living within 5 miles of pharmacy. Across the nation they stand ready, in all patient care settings, to administer the vaccine and counsel patients through this critical moment in our nation's history. As trusted health professionals dedicated to serving the health care needs of our communities, we stand ready to serve."­

Supporting organizations

Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy

Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education

American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy

American College of Apothecaries

American College of Clinical Pharmacy

American Pharmacists Association

American Society of Consultant Pharmacists

American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists

Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association

National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations

National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

National Association of Chain Drug Stores

National Association of Specialty Pharmacy

National Community Pharmacists Association

National Pharmaceutical Association

Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists

Pharmacy Quality Alliance

