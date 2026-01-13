|
13.01.2026 16:04:01
PharmaEssentia Says FDA Accepts SBLA For ET Treatment Ropeginterferon Alfa-2b-njft
(RTTNews) - PharmaEssentia USA Corp., a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corp. (6446.TW), on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its supplemental Biologics License Application for ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft for the treatment of adults with essential thrombocythemia.
The FDA granted the application Standard Review status and set a user fee target action date of August 30, 2026.
The agency completed its filing review and determined the submission was sufficiently complete to proceed with a full review, with no filing deficiencies identified.
Essential thrombocythemia is a rare blood cancer marked by excessive platelet production and can lead to serious complications such as stroke and organ damage. No new therapies for the condition have been approved in the U.S. in more than 20 years.
The application is supported by statistically significant results from the global Phase 3 SURPASS-ET clinical trial, along with confirmatory data from the North American Phase 2b EXCEED-ET trial.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester -- Nikkei überspringt erstmals 54.000-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der DAX tendiert seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Mittwoch mehrheitlich bergauf.