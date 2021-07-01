PharmaForce International: Leading US Oncology Companies Modify Their Field Sales Metrics to Accommodate the Changing Market

READING, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently published a benchmarking report that profiles over forty of the leading Oncology Sales and Marketing organizations in the United States. The report covers various commercial trends within the ever-changing Oncology market and depicts many note-worthy adjustments that these leading companies have made to their commercial approaches within the past year. Implementing new methods is a key approach that some companies took in response to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic noticeably disrupted the ability of field personnel to interact with the HCPs. Not only was the daily call volume impacted, but also the way in which Sales Reps interacted with HCPs was modified as well. While some companies were more conservative than others and asked the Reps to stay 100% virtual for the entire duration of 2020 into Q1 2021, others modified their metrics and quotas to accommodate the change in selling environment. The increased utilization of virtual platforms has led to an overall increase in awareness of these tools, but by no means stand to fully replace traditional in-person selling.

Although, significant layoffs or restructurings were not observed at most companies because of COVID-19 slowdown, select companies did however significantly reorganize their commercial teams. These shifts in the commercial approaches are just a few of numerous key findings within PFI's 2021 US Oncology benchmarking report. Other key findings include:

Difference in number of HCP calls with and without COVID related restrictions

Impact of virtual HCP communications

Product launch insights during the pandemic: 24 new product launches were identified

Selling approaches: Account-based selling

Co-promotion insights: At least 15 active co-promotes were identified

Sales Representative bonus modifications

Promotional programming insights

In addition to the United States, the Oncology benchmarking study is conducted in further regions. The Oncology report for Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) has recently been completed. The report for Japan is expected to be complete by the end of July.

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@pharmaforceintl.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

