Pharming Group NV American Depositary Shares Repr 10 Shs Reg S Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QLQY / ISIN: US71716E1055

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11.09.2026 22:54:17

Pharming Gets FDA Approval For Joenja In Children With APDS

(RTTNews) - Pharming Group N.V. (PHARM.AS) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Joenja (leniolisib) for children aged 4 to 11 years with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome, or APDS, who weigh at least 27 kg.

The approval expands Joenja's existing U.S. indication and makes it the first FDA-approved treatment for children aged 4 to 11 with APDS. The newly approved 40 mg and 50 mg twice-daily doses are expected to become available to eligible pediatric patients in the U.S. in October through Pharming's specialty distribution and patient-support network.

The FDA decision was supported by data from a multinational Phase 3 study in children aged 4 to 11 with APDS. Over 12 weeks, treatment demonstrated improvements in two clinically relevant measures of the disease: reduced lymphadenopathy and increased naïve B cells, indicating improvement in the underlying immune defect.

Pharming said the safety profile was consistent with previous Joenja experience. Treatment-emergent adverse events in the study were mild to moderate, with no drug-related serious adverse events reported.

Joenja was initially approved by the FDA in March 2023 for adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and older with APDS.

Pharming submitted a separate application in July seeking approval of lower Joenja doses for children aged 4 to 11 who weigh between 13 kg and less than 27 kg.

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