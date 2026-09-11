Pharming Group NV American Depositary Shares Repr 10 Shs Reg S Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLQY / ISIN: US71716E1055
|
11.09.2026 22:54:17
Pharming Gets FDA Approval For Joenja In Children With APDS
(RTTNews) - Pharming Group N.V. (PHARM.AS) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Joenja (leniolisib) for children aged 4 to 11 years with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome, or APDS, who weigh at least 27 kg.
The approval expands Joenja's existing U.S. indication and makes it the first FDA-approved treatment for children aged 4 to 11 with APDS. The newly approved 40 mg and 50 mg twice-daily doses are expected to become available to eligible pediatric patients in the U.S. in October through Pharming's specialty distribution and patient-support network.
The FDA decision was supported by data from a multinational Phase 3 study in children aged 4 to 11 with APDS. Over 12 weeks, treatment demonstrated improvements in two clinically relevant measures of the disease: reduced lymphadenopathy and increased naïve B cells, indicating improvement in the underlying immune defect.
Pharming said the safety profile was consistent with previous Joenja experience. Treatment-emergent adverse events in the study were mild to moderate, with no drug-related serious adverse events reported.
Joenja was initially approved by the FDA in March 2023 for adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and older with APDS.
Pharming submitted a separate application in July seeking approval of lower Joenja doses for children aged 4 to 11 who weigh between 13 kg and less than 27 kg.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pharming Group NV American Depositary Shares Repr 10 Shs Reg S
Analysen zu Pharming Group NV American Depositary Shares Repr 10 Shs Reg S
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.