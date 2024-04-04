Pharming Group announces the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Leiden, The Netherlands, April 4, 2024: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming” or "the Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM / Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that the Company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM”) will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 14:30 CEST. The Notice to Convene, Explanatory Notes, Proxy and other meeting documents for the AGM can be found on the Company’s website under Investors/Shareholder Meetings.

The agenda of the AGM includes the reappointment of Ms. Barbara Yanni and Mr. Mark Pykett as Non-Executive Directors for periods of four years, (ii) the adoption of the updated Remuneration Policy for members of the Board of Directors (iii) the authorization for the Board of Directors to issue shares and/or options, and to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights in relation thereto, up to 10% of the issued share capital for general corporate purposes, including issuances for M&A transactions and issuances pursuant to equity incentive plans and (iv) the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase shares.

The AGM will be held at the Corpus Congress Centre, Willem Einthovenstraat 1, 2342 BH in Oegstgeest, the Netherlands, and will be webcast live.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



