Pharming Group NV American Depositary Shares Repr 10 Shs Reg S Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLQY / ISIN: US71716E1055
|
22.10.2026 08:29:26
Pharming Group Q3 Prel. Revenue Rises; Tightens FY26 Revenue Guidance
(RTTNews) - Pharming Group N.V. (PHGUF.PK, PHGUF.OB, PHAR, PHARM.AS), a Netherlands-based biotechnology company focused on rare immune and genetic diseases, on Thursday reported increased preliminary revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by higher revenue from its commercial products, RUCONEST and Joenja.
Looking ahead, the company tightened its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $380 million-$390 million from the previous range of $375 million-$395 million.
It also lowered its full-year operating expense guidance to $310 million to $315 million from $315 million to $320 million.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenue is expected to be approximately $117.6 million from $97.3 million in the prior year, indicating 21 percent year-over-year growth.
Revenue from RUCONEST increased 14 percent to approximately $93.8 million, supported by recovering U.S. demand and higher channel inventory.
Meanwhile, Joenja revenue rose 58% to approximately $23.8 million, driven by growth in U.S. patients on paid therapy and stronger international demand.
Pharming expects topline Phase II results for leniolisib in CVID patients in November 2026 and aims to complete enrollment in the FALCON trial for napazimone in the first half of 2027, with topline results expected approximately a year later.
The company is scheduled to release its third-quarter results and business update on October 27.
In Amsterdam, the shares closed 0.30 percent at 0.8506 euros on Wednesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pharming Group NV American Depositary Shares Repr 10 Shs Reg S
Analysen zu Pharming Group NV American Depositary Shares Repr 10 Shs Reg S
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX leichter -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigt sich gespalten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.