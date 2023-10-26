Pharming Group reports third quarter 2023 financial results

Third quarter 2023 revenues increased 23% to US$66.7 million, compared to the third quarter 2022, driven by RUCONEST® revenue and the U.S. commercial launch of Joenja®

Nine month year to date 2023 revenues increased 9% to US$164.1 million, compared to nine month year to date 2022

RUCONEST® revenues increased 11% in the third quarter 2023 to US$60.2 million, compared to the third quarter 2022, and increased 18% compared to the second quarter 2023

RUCONEST® nine month year to date 2023 revenues increased by 2% YoY; on track for low single digit annual revenue growth

Continued strength in U.S. Joenja® (leniolisib) launch during the third quarter 2023; 63 patients on paid therapy and US$6.5 million revenue

Overall cash and marketable securities of US$199.2 million at the end of the third quarter 2023, compared to US$194.1 million at the end of the second quarter 2023

Leiden, The Netherlands, October 26, 2023: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming” or "the Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/NASDAQ: PHAR) presents its preliminary, unaudited financial report for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Pharming delivered a strong third quarter, increasing quarterly revenues to US$66.7 million and putting the Company at US$164.1 million in revenues for the first nine months of the year. The 23% revenue growth seen in the third quarter of 2023, versus the same period last year, was attributable to increased RUCONEST® revenue, coupled with initial Joenja® revenues of US$6.5 million.

To ensure we continue to find new Joenja® patients and grow revenues, Pharming continues to execute a focused U.S. patient finding strategy. Our strategy, which will be ramped up in the fourth quarter of 2023 and into the first quarter of 2024, focuses on early detection and diagnosis of potential APDS patients, genetic testing family members of APDS patients, and expanding the list of genetic variants confirmed to cause APDS.

Looking towards 2024, we continue to progress in our efforts to make Joenja® (leniolisib) available to APDS patients in key global launch markets. Discussions with the EMA are ongoing and we continue to expect a CHMP opinion in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, the regulatory submissions filed for leniolisib in Australia, Canada and Israel are progressing as expected, as is the Japanese clinical trial for patients 12 years and older. We also continue to make headway in our pediatric clinical trials with the majority of patients enrolled in the 4 to 11 year old trial, and have initiated recruiting in the second pediatric trial for ages 1 to 6.

The third quarter was an example of Pharming’s strong commercialization acumen as we succeeded in not only finding new Joenja® patients and quickly put them on therapy, but also in our ability to deliver growth for RUCONEST® in the competitive HAE landscape. None of this could have been achieved without our employees and partners who work tirelessly to bring our global HAE and APDS patients the medicines they need.”

Third quarter highlights

Commercialized assets

RUCONEST® marketed for the treatment of acute HAE attacks

RUCONEST® continued to perform well in the third quarter of 2023, with revenues of US$60.2 million, an 11% increase compared to the third quarter of 2022 and an 18% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023. Revenues for the first nine months of 2023 were US$153.8 million, a 2% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The acceleration of RUCONEST® revenue seen in the second and third quarters puts Pharming firmly on track to achieve our previously indicated outlook for full year 2023 percentage revenue growth in the low single digits.

The U.S. market contributed 97% of revenues, while the EU and Rest of World contributed 3% in the third quarter.

In the U.S., we continued to see strength in the third quarter in key leading revenue indicators including new physicians prescribing, active patients, new patients on therapy and vials shipped to patients. For the third quarter in a row we exceed 70 RUCONEST® new patient enrollments. These positive indicators demonstrate the importance of RUCONEST® in treating hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and should position us well for the fourth quarter. Furthermore, we continue to see a broad mix of patients using RUCONEST®, with reduced reliance on patients who have highly frequent HAE attacks.

Joenja® (leniolisib) marketed in the U.S. - the first and only approved disease modifying treatment for APDS

The U.S. commercial launch of Joenja®, approved by the US FDA in March 2023 for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kd) syndrome (APDS) in patients 12 years of age and older, continued its strong trajectory in the third quarter.

As of September 30, 2023 we have 76 APDS patients enrolled, of which 63 patients are on paid therapy. All but one of the patients who were on therapy prior to FDA approval under our Expanded Access Program (EAP) or Open Label Extension trial (OLE) have been successfully converted to paid therapy.

Access and reimbursement discussions have been proceeding as previously disclosed. We have seen high approval rates and fast timelines to covered therapy. Pharming’s market access teams have made significant progress working with government and private payors to provide the resources needed by the payors to formulate their policies to ensure access and reimbursement.

APDS patient finding

Based on available literature, Pharming estimates that over 1,500 patients are affected by APDS in our key global launch markets including the U.S., Europe, U.K., Japan, Canada, Australia and Israel.

Pharming has identified over 640 patients in these key global launch markets. Of these 640 patients, approximately 200 are in the U.S. with approximately 75% being 12 years of age or older, the majority of whom are currently eligible for treatment with Joenja®.

Pharming has initiated numerous activities to help diagnose and find APDS patients.

First, we continue to raise awareness of APDS and share new data on leniolisib at medical and scientific conferences worldwide.

Next, we continue to emphasize the importance of genetic testing when APDS is suspected. In addition to our sponsored genetic testing program in the U.S., we have genetic counselors available to provide educational resources to patients both before and after they’ve obtained a genetic test. Moreover, we have partnered with several genetic testing companies allowing outreach to patients whom they have identified as having APDS through their own testing efforts.

Finally, as APDS is an inherited genetic disease, we know that APDS patients may have affected family members. We have initiated a number of programs collaborating with clinicians and patients to aid in reducing the barriers and allowing the appropriate testing in families with APDS.

APDS patient finding - Variant of Uncertain Significance (VUS) resolution

APDS is diagnosed based on clinical symptoms, assessment of immune cell function, and genetic testing. For a patient to receive a definitive APDS diagnosis, a genetic test revealing a disease-causing (pathogenic or likely pathogenic) variant in either the PIK3CD or PIK3R1 genes is required.

Patients with clinical symptoms compatible with APDS frequently receive inconclusive genetic variant test results, i.e. previously unseen variants in the PIK3CD or PIK3R1 genes. It is important to determine if these Variants of Uncertain Significance (VUS) cause APDS.

Pharming has several ongoing initiatives and partnerships to resolve VUSs. We anticipate that these efforts will expand the list of genetic variants that are considered APDS disease causing and lead to more patients being diagnosed with APDS.

Joenja® (leniolisib) strategic highlights - regulatory and clinical updates

Leniolisib for APDS

Pharming made continued progress in the third quarter towards obtaining additional leniolisib regulatory approvals for APDS patients 12 years of age and older and for pediatric patients in key global launch markets.

EEA and U.K. markets

As part of the review process of the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for leniolisib for patients 12 years of age and older, Pharming submitted its response to the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) Day 180 list of outstanding issues in October 2023.

As announced on August 3, 2023, considering the rarity of APDS and the unmet need for the treatment of APDS patients, as part of its review process the CHMP will consult an Ad-hoc Expert Group (AEG) at a closed meeting, also involving Pharming representatives including leniolisib investigators and APDS patients. Under EMA regulations, the CHMP may call an AEG meeting when a medicine is being assessed that requires input from specialized scientific advisors on matters that may fall outside the expertise of the EMA’s established Scientific Advisory Groups, as is typically the case for rare diseases with few experts.

Pharming continues to anticipate a CHMP opinion in the fourth quarter of 2023, with European Marketing Authorisation following approximately two months later, assuming a positive opinion.

In the U.K., we intend to file the leniolisib dossier with the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) within five days of a positive CHMP opinion, which is in line with the current European Commission Decision Reliance Procedure (ECDRP).

Japan

In August, Pharming announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase III clinical trial in Japan evaluating leniolisib for the treatment of activated APDS in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

The single-arm, open-label clinical trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of leniolisib in three patients, 12 years of age and older, who have a confirmed APDS diagnosis. Each patient will receive weight-based dosing up to 70mg of leniolisib twice daily for 12 weeks.

The study’s primary efficacy endpoints and secondary endpoints mirror those used to evaluate the clinical outcomes of the earlier leniolisib APDS trials.

Pharming plans to file an application for the approval of leniolisib with Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and

Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) following completion of the trial. Eligible patients enrolled in the trial will continue to receive the investigational drug for at least one year through an open-label extension trial.

Additional markets - Canada, Australia and Israel

Pharming filed regulatory submissions in Canada and Australia in the third quarter, and Israel in the second quarter. These submissions are progressing as expected and we continue to anticipate regulatory approvals by the second quarter of 2024 for Canada and Australia and an anticipated regulatory approval for Israel in the first half of 2024.

Pediatric clinical development

The majority of patients for our Phase III pediatric clinical trial with leniolisib for the treatment of APDS in patients 4 to 11 years of age have been enrolled. The single-arm, open-label, multinational clinical trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of leniolisib in 15 children at sites in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

The second pediatric clinical trial for APDS patients 1 to 6 years of age commenced in the third quarter of 2023. The trial is currently recruiting and we anticipate the first patient will be enrolled in the fourth quarter. The single-arm, open-label, multinational clinical trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of leniolisib in 15 children at sites in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Both studies are being conducted as part of Pharming’s Pediatric Investigational Plan for leniolisib as a treatment for APDS in children.

Leniolisib for additional indications (PI3Kd platform)

As announced in our Joenja® approval conference call on March 27, 2023, we have begun working towards prioritizing other indications where leniolisib has the potential to deliver value for patients. PI3Kd has been identified as an important factor in a variety of disease states, and leniolisib has demonstrated an attractive, long-term efficacy, safety and tolerability profile in clinical trials conducted in both healthy volunteers and patients. This provides a basis for the investigation and investment in plans for further leniolisib indications. We have already advanced plans for the second indication for leniolisib development, and we are in a dialogue with the FDA on a clinical trial plan. We expect to provide further details later this year.

Pre-Clinical Pipeline

OTL-105

Work is continuing on the preclinical proof of concept studies. We anticipate providing further updates as OTL-105 progresses towards an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing.

Organizational highlights

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 25, 2023, shareholders approved the appointment of Dr. Richard Peters as a Non-Executive Director for a period of four years. As a result, Dr. Peters succeeded Mr. Paul Sekhri as Chair of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

On September 1, Pharming welcomed Dr. Alexander Breidenbach, MBA, as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Dr. Breidenbach will lead the development and execution of Pharming’s growth strategy and its future plans.

Financial Summary

Amounts in US$m except per share data 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 9M 2023 9M 2022 Income Statement Revenue - RUCONEST® 60.2 54.2 153.8 151.0 Revenue - Joenja® 6.5 0.0 10.3 0.0 Total Revenues 66.7 54.2 164.1 151.0 Cost of sales (8.3) (2.3) (18.1) (11.3) Gross profit 58.4 51.9 146.0 139.7 Other income 0.3 0.6 22.8 15.6 Research and development (20.8) (12.3) (57.3) (41.6) General and administrative (10.9) (12.0) (31.9) (28.5) Marketing and sales (25.1) (20.4) (86.1) (56.8) Operating profit (loss) 1.9 7.8 (6.5) 28.4 Other finance income 1.2 2.8 2.1 9.3 Other finance expenses 0.7 (1.2) (4.6) (4.0) Share of net profits in associates using the equity method (0.5) (0.1) (1.0) (0.6) Profit (loss) before tax 3.3 9.3 (10.0) 33.1 Income tax credit (expense) 0.2 (0.2) 2.6 (4.8) Profit (loss) for the period 3.5 9.1 (7.4) 28.3 Share Information Basic earnings per share (US$) 0.005 0.014 (0.011) 0.043 Diluted earnings per share (US$) 0.005 0.013 (0.011) 0.040

Amounts in US$m September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance Sheet Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities 199.2 208.7 Current assets 291.7 277.5 Total assets 436.5 425.8 Current liabilities 68.1 59.7 Equity 209.9 204.6

Financial highlights

Third quarter 2023

Revenues in the third quarter of 2023 increased to US$66.7 million compared to US$54.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and US$54.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. This was driven by U.S. Joenja® revenues of US$6.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Next to that, RUCONEST® net sales increased 11% compared to the same period last year and increased 18% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Joenja® revenues increased in the third quarter by 72% compared to the previous quarter.

Gross profit in the third quarter increased by US$6.5 million compared the third quarter of 2022. This was driven by an increase in revenues, which was partly offset by the prior year’s favorable FX tailwind and the current years’ increased RUCONEST® production costs, as well as royalty payments to Novartis on Joenja® sales.

Operating expenses increased by US$12.0 million in the third quarter compared to last year. This was driven by higher research and development expenses and higher marketing and sales expenses. These were both mainly related to Joenja®.

In the third quarter of 2023, an operating profit of US$1.9 million was realized.

Nine months 2023

Revenues for the first nine months of 2023 were US$164.1 million, a 9% increase compared to the first nine months of 2022 (US$151.0 million), which was driven by 2% net sales growth of RUCONEST® and US$10.3 million in Joenja® sales subsequent to the FDA approval in March 2023.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2023 increased by US$6.3 million, or 5%, to US$146.0 million. This increase was driven by a growth in revenues, which was partly offset by increased production costs for RUCONEST® and royalty expenses for Joenja®.

Operating loss for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to US$6.5 million as compared to an Operating profit of US$28.4 million in the same period last year. This was mainly due to a US$48.4 million increase in operating expenses when compared with the first nine months of 2022. Of that, US$10.5 million is related to milestone payments for Joenja® in the second quarter of 2023. A further US$17.4 million expense increase is directly related to leniolisib in the form of increased R&D spend, marketing costs, market access costs and the commencement of the amortization of acquired rights. An increase of US$17.1 million is related to an increase in payroll expenses, which was in large part driven by the expansion of the organization, resulting from the preparations for launch and further commercialization of leniolisib. The remainder of the increase relates to general costs of US$2.3 million and incidental cost relating to the discontinuation of the Pompe disease program of US$0.9 million.

Net result for the first nine months of 2023 was negative US$7.4 million, compared to US$28.3 million profit in the same period last year. This was driven by a decreased operating result of US$34.9 million, as well as a negative impact of net finance gains and losses of US$7.9 million when compared to the first nine months of 2022. These were mainly due to favorable EUR/USD exchange rate developments last year. This was partly offset by US$1.7 million interest income from AAA rated treasury certificates, which was further offset by an income tax credit of US$2.6 million, whereas in the same period last year an income tax expense of US$4.8 million was recorded.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with restricted cash and marketable securities, decreased from US$208.7 million at the end of 2022, to US$199.2 million at the end of the third quarter 2023.

Outlook

For the financial year of 2023:

On track for low single digit growth in annual revenues from RUCONEST®.

We anticipate the CHMP to issue their opinion for leniolisib in 4Q 2023. Subject to a positive opinion, Marketing Authorisation in Europe is expected ~2 months later, followed by commercial launches in individual EU countries.

We intend to submit an ECDRP filing for leniolisib with the U.K. MHRA shortly after a positive CHMP opinion, with approval expected several months later.

Pharming will continue to allocate resources to accelerate future growth. Investments in launch preparations, commercialization and focused clinical developments for leniolisib including to support pediatric and key market approvals, as well as for the development of leniolisib in additional indications. These investments will continue to impact profit throughout 2023. Our current cash on hand, including the continued cash flows from RUCONEST® and Joenja® sales, are expected to be sufficient to fund these investments.

Further details on our plans to develop leniolisib in additional indications to be provided in 4Q 2023.

Investments and continued focus on in-licensing or acquisitions of mid to late-stage opportunities in rare diseases. Financing, if required, would come via a combination of our strong balance sheet and access to capital markets.

No further specific financial guidance for 2023 is provided.

Additional information

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Auditor’s involvement

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements have not been audited by the Company’s statutory auditor.

Risk profile

The risks outlined in the 2022 Annual Report continued to apply in the first nine months of 2023 and are expected to apply for the rest of the financial year. We continue to closely monitor the key risks and opportunities, and will respond appropriately to any emerging risk.

Related party transactions

There are no material changes in the nature, scope, and (relative) scale in this reporting period

compared to last year.

Pharming Group N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements in US Dollars (unaudited)

For the period ended September 30, 2023

Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit and loss

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flow





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS For the 9-month period ended 30 September Amounts in US$ ‘000 9M 2023 9M 2022 Revenues 164,099 151,001 Costs of sales (18,094) (11,288) Gross profit 146,005 139,712 Other income 22,811 15,602 Research and development (57,287) (41,639) General and administrative (31,849) (28,446) Marketing and sales (86,136) (56,819) Other Operating Costs (175,272) (126,904) Operating profit (loss) (6,456) 28,410 Other finance income 2,050 9,297 Other finance expenses (4,621) (3,978) Finance cost net (2,571) 5,319 Share of net profits in associates using the equity method (954) (660) Profit (loss) before tax (9,981) 33,069 Income tax credit (expense) 2,556 (4,765) Profit (loss) for the period (7,425) 28,304 Basic earnings per share (US$) (0.011) 0.043 Fully-diluted earnings per share (US$) (0.011) 0.040

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the 9-month period ended 30 September Amounts in US$ ‘000 9M 2023 9M 2022 Profit (loss) for the period (7,425) 28,304 Currency translation differences (2,079) (26,313) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (2,079) (26,313) Fair value remeasurement investments 419 (573) Items that shall not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 419 (573) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,660) (26,886) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (9,085) 1,418

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET As at September 30 Amounts in US$ ‘000 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Non-current assets Intangible assets 69,849 75,121 Property, plant and equipment 9,648 10,392 Right-of-use assets 27,834 28,753 Long-term prepayments 88 228 Deferred tax assets 26,608 22,973 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,541 2,501 Investment in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI 949 403 Investment in debt instruments designated as at FVTPL 6,749 6,827 Restricted cash 1,464 1,099 Total non-current assets 144,730 148,297 Current assets Inventories 53,439 42,326 Trade and other receivables 40,521 27,619 Restricted cash 212 213 Marketable securities 142,912 — Cash and cash equivalents 54,653 207,342 Total current assets 291,737 277,500 Total assets 436,467 425,797 Equity Share capital 7,650 7,509 Share premium 475,983 462,297 Legal reserves (10,915) (8,737) Accumulated deficit (262,776) (256,431) Shareholders’ equity 209,942 204,638 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds 129,733 131,618 Lease liabilities 28,734 29,843 Total non-current liabilities 158,467 161,461 Current liabilities Convertible bonds 1,748 1,768 Trade and other payables 62,540 54,465 Lease liabilities 3,770 3,465 Total current liabilities 68,058 59,698 Total equity and liabilities 436,467 425,797





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT CHANGES IN EQUITY For the 9-month period ended September 30





Amounts in $ ‘000 Share capital Share premium Other

reserves Accumulated deficit Total equity Balance at January 1, 2022 7,429 455,254 3,400 (273,167) 192,916 Profit (loss) for the period — — — 28,304 28,304 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — (27,546) 660 (26,886) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — (27,546) 28,964 1,418 Legal reserves — — — — — Income Tax expense from excess tax deductions related to Share-based payments — — — 273 273 Share-based compensation — — — 4,522 4,522 Options exercised /LTIP shares issued 53 4,196 — (3,124) 1,125 Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity 53 4,196 — 1,671 5,920 Balance at September 30, 2022 7,482 459,450 (24,146) (242,532) 200,254 Balance at January 1, 2023 7,509 462,297 (8,737) (256,431) 204,638 Profit (loss) for the period — — — (7,425) (7,425) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — (1,660) — (1,660) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — (1,660) (7,425) (9,085) Legal reserves — — (518) 518 — Income Tax expense from excess tax deductions related to Share-based payments — — — 574 574 Share-based compensation — — — 5,935 5,935 Options exercised / LTIP shares Issued 141 13,686 — (5,947) 7,880 Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity 141 13,686 (518) 1,080 14,389 Balance at September 30, 2023 7,650 475,983 (10,915) (262,776) 209,942