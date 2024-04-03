03.04.2024 08:00:00

Pharming Group to participate in April investor conferences

Leiden, The Netherlands, April 3, 2024: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming’s management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of April:

  • 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 8-11, 2024
    Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, April 8 at 8:45ET/14:45CEST. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the "Upcoming Events” and "News” sections of Pharming’s website.
  • Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference 2024, Amsterdam, NL, April 16-17, 2024

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Needham or Van Lanschot Kempen representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl


