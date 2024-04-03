|
03.04.2024 08:00:00
Pharming Group to participate in April investor conferences
Leiden, The Netherlands, April 3, 2024: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming’s management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of April:
- 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 8-11, 2024
Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday, April 8 at 8:45ET/14:45CEST. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the "Upcoming Events” and "News” sections of Pharming’s website.
- Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference 2024, Amsterdam, NL, April 16-17, 2024
For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Needham or Van Lanschot Kempen representative.
About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.
For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com
FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000
LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pharming Group NVmehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.23
|Ausblick: Pharming Group NV präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Pharming Group NV präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Pharming Group NVmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pharming Group NV
|1,01
|9,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich unentschlossen -- ATX schließt im Plus-- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt zog am Mittwoch an. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete die Sitzung im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinig. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.