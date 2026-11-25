(RTTNews) - Pharming Group (PHAR) announced a temporary pause in the manufacturing of RUCONEST, its treatment for hereditary angioedema, after a routine simulation of the aseptic manufacturing process failed at a third-party manufacturing facility.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic condition that can cause sudden and potentially serious swelling episodes affecting different parts of the body.

Manufacturing Pause Follows Routine Test Failure

According to the company, the pause was triggered after a routine simulation of the sterile manufacturing process, known as a media fill test, failed at its fill-finish manufacturing partner.

Pharming said it has notified the U.S. FDA and is investigating the cause of the issue. Production will remain suspended until the root cause is identified and resolved, corrective actions are completed and the manufacturing process is successfully requalified.

Current Supply Available

The company emphasized that RUCONEST already distributed to specialty pharmacies or currently in patients' possession is not affected and can continue to be used as directed.

However, Pharming said the manufacturing interruption is likely to result in supply constraints in the United States, with current inventory expected to support patient needs through mid-December.

Company Working with Healthcare Providers

Pharming said it is working with healthcare providers, especially pharmacies and patient advocacy organizations to help support continuity of care for people living with hereditary angioedema during the disruption.

The company noted that the issue is limited to RUCONEST manufacturing and does not affect any of its other medicines.

Pharming said it will provide a further update once the investigation has been completed and the impact on product supply has been fully assessed.

PHAR has traded between $9.11 and $21.34 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $13.22, up 8.09%. During overnight trading the stock is at $12.03, down 9.00%.