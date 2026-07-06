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WKN DE: A2QNWS / ISIN: NL00150005Y4

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06.07.2026 13:36:16

Pharvaris Says FDA Accepts Deucrictibant NDA For On-demand Treatment Of Hereditary Angioedema Attack

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for deucrictibant immediate-release (IR) capsule (20 mg) for the on-demand treatment (ODT) of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) attacks.

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 23, 2027.

Pharvaris' NDA details a comprehensive clinical development program for deucrictibant IR, including data from the treatment of over 1,300 HAE attacks.

In clinical studies, treatment of HAE attacks with deucrictibant IR resulted in rapid time to onset of symptom relief and accelerated time to complete symptom resolution. Pharvaris is poised for a successful launch of deucrictibant IR, if approved.

The RAPIDe-3 (NCT06343779), global, pivotal, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study of deucrictibant IR for the on-demand treatment of attacks in participants 12 years and older with HAE, including those with HAE with normal C1 inhibitor, met the primary and all 11 secondary efficacy endpoints with statistical significance.

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