Phase 3 Study to Be Initiated for Second Long-acting Injectable Antipsychotic Using MedinCell’s Technology

Teva Pharmaceuticals has notified Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) that it made the decision to initiate the clinical Phase 3 trial for mdc-TJK.

MedinCell will receive immediately a $3 million payment from Teva Pharmaceuticals linked to the project development milestone.

The Phase 3 study will assess the efficacy and safety of potentially the first subcutaneous long-acting Injectable (LAI) formulation of olanzapine for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

mdc-TJK follows mdc-IRM (LAI risperidone), the first subcutaneous antipsychotic based on MedinCell’s technology currently under regulatory review by the U.S. FDA, with a launch target set for 2023.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company at premarketing stage that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, the BEPO® technology is designed to provide the regular delivery of a drug at the desired dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. MedinCell collaborate with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through new therapeutic options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 150 people representing over 30 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005574/en/