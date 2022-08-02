Phase Change Solutions Poised for Continued Growth and Innovation with Partnership and Investment from GAF

ASHEBORO, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase Change Solutions (PCS), a leading smart materials company, today announced a strategic partnership with GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, for developing and commercializing advanced materials for thermal management. The partnership includes integration of PCS' core technology platform, BioPCM®, with relevant GAF products in the building and construction markets.

PCS' unique BioPCM® solution products, which are designed to absorb and release thermal energy at precise temperatures, enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint and reduce stress on HVAC systems in buildings, data centers and telecom shelters, as well as enable temperature control of pharmaceuticals and food products during transportation.

GAF's 2030 planet goals include extensive plans to reduce operational carbon in buildings and communities through its products, services and expertise. Advanced technologies like phase change materials are key to achieving these goals while offering sustainable and durable solutions to its customers.

Both companies have initiated work plans to collaborate and integrate their respective technologies to drive energy efficiency across the built environment. In addition, GAF was the lead investor in PCS' most recent series C funding round, which included Emerald Technology Ventures , Circulate Capital , Third Prime , GC Ventures America and others.

"Partnering with innovative and agile companies like Phase Change Solutions is part of our strategic growth and innovation plan," said Jim Schnepper, CEO of GAF. "Integrating technologies like Phase Change Solutions will give us the ability to provide our customers with energy-efficient decarbonization solutions while continuing to deliver the trusted performance they have come to expect from GAF."

Commenting on the collaboration, Govi Rao, CEO of Phase Change Solutions said, "We are very excited to be part of the GAF ecosystem, which covers a broad range of building applications as well as the renewable energy space." He added, "Combining our BioPCM® platform with GAF's robust technology matrix, brand recognition and market access is an ideal recipe to create and deliver scalable, sustainable and circular economy solutions to the customers."

About PCS

Phase Change Solutions (PCS) is a global leader in the development and supply of phase change materials ("PCMs"). The company's proprietary PCMs, collectively referred to as BioPCM® have been certified to include 100% bio-based content and listed among the USDA's BioPreferred® products. BioPCM® can be designed to store and release thermal energy at temperatures ranging from -75°C to 175°C. This tuning capability of BioPCM® enables customers worldwide to lower operating costs, protect perishable food & pharma and reach their sustainable development goals (SDGs).

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

