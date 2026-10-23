Phathom Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Phathom Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PT0F / ISIN: US71722W1071

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.10.2026 11:30:56

Phathom Says BDR Pharmaceuticals Sues FDA Over VOQUEZNA Exclusivity

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) announced on Friday that Mumbai, India-based BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd. has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA, challenging the agency's decision to grant exclusivity protection for the company's VOQUEZNA treatment.

Phathom said BDR's suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, principally challenges the FDA's alleged refusal to accept an abbreviated new drug application referencing Phathom's VOQUEZNA tablets.

The company said BDR alleges the FDA improperly applied the GAIN Act to extend new chemical entity exclusivity for VOQUEZNA.

Phathom said it believes the FDA correctly evaluated the issue when it granted the company's citizen petition in June 2025, recognizing 10 years of new chemical entity exclusivity for VOQUEZNA tablets through May 3, 2032.

The company said it is evaluating BDR's filings and intends to take appropriate action to protect its statutory exclusivities.

Phathom shares were flat at $7.01 after the bell, after ending the regular session down 0.28%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs 5,74 -18,12% Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:31 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen