Phathom Says BDR Pharmaceuticals Sues FDA Over VOQUEZNA Exclusivity

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) announced on Friday that Mumbai, India-based BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd. has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA, challenging the agency's decision to grant exclusivity protection for the company's VOQUEZNA treatment.

Phathom said BDR's suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, principally challenges the FDA's alleged refusal to accept an abbreviated new drug application referencing Phathom's VOQUEZNA tablets.

The company said BDR alleges the FDA improperly applied the GAIN Act to extend new chemical entity exclusivity for VOQUEZNA.

Phathom said it believes the FDA correctly evaluated the issue when it granted the company's citizen petition in June 2025, recognizing 10 years of new chemical entity exclusivity for VOQUEZNA tablets through May 3, 2032.

The company said it is evaluating BDR's filings and intends to take appropriate action to protect its statutory exclusivities.

Phathom shares were flat at $7.01 after the bell, after ending the regular session down 0.28%.

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