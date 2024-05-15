PHAXIAM provides Business and Financial Update

for the First Quarter of 2024

Webinar (in French) today, May 15, 2024, at 6.00 pm CEST

Accelerated clinical efforts to roll-out PHAXIAM’s strategy in order to create a global phage-therapy leader in high-value indications

Cash and cash equivalents of €5.8 million, as of March 31, 2024

Lyon (France) and Cambridge (MA, US), May 15, 2024, at 5.45 pm CEST – Phaxiam Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM; FR0011471135), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, today provides a business and financial update for the first quarter of 2024.

Thibaut du Fayet, Chief Executive Officer of PHAXIAM Therapeutics, stated: "Almost a year after the creation of PHAXIAM, the company is well on track to become a leading player in phage therapies targeting the most severe bacterial infections. Indeed, we have successfully refocused our clinical programs to indications of high medical needs to provide a therapeutic alternative mainly to patients with severe and resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections, often associated with high mortality and strong impact on healthcare budgets.

This is particularly the case for Prosthetic Joint Infections, where PHAXIAM plans to strengthen its leading competitive position through an upcoming first global Phase 2 study, but also for Endocarditis Infections, with the beginning, a couple of weeks ago, of a unique Phase 1 study in this indication with phage therapy.

Beyond these two strategic clinical studies, our technological platform and know-how enable us to evaluate our phages in additional indications, such as Diabetic Food Ulcer caused by S. aureus, and potentially later, Urinary Tract Severe Infections caused by E. coli, reinforcing our ambition to develop a unique portfolio of innovative therapies for patients who failed traditional antimicrobial treatments.”

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

a) Important progress for the Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) program





Prosthetic Joint Infections (PJI)



PHAXIAM is accelerating its PJI clinical development efforts through active preparations of a global Phase 2 proof-of-concept (POC) study. The Phase 2 POC study is intended to be a multicentric, randomized, double-blind trial and is expected to include 100 patients in Europe and the US. PHAXIAM confirms its objective to file a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) with the EMA and the FDA in 3Q 2024 in view of starting patient enrollment in early 2025. The Company intends to capitalize on promising activity signals from real-life compassionate treatments and valuable insights from the PhagoDAIR pilot study, the data of which should be available by the end of 2024.





Endocarditis Infections (EI)



PHAXIAM has recently initiated the enrolment of a phase 1 study (pharmacokinetic (PK) data) in Endocarditis Infections caused by S. aureus, its second sponsored clinical trial, to evaluate the safety of intravenous administration (IV) of its anti-S. aureus phages. Preliminary clinical results are expected in 2H 2024.







b) Complementary clinical trials and programs to confirm the versatility and the value of PHAXIAM’s phage-platform





Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU): Phase 2 (POC) Investigator-Sponsored Trial



This clinical study is targeting DFU infections due to mono-bacterial S. aureus infection in 60 diabetic patients to be enrolled across 10 French hospitals.



Escherichia coli (E. coli) program: Phase 1 PK Trial Targeting patients having failed traditional antimicrobial treatment in complex mono-bacterial E. coli infections in the urinary tract due to neurogenic bladder. PHAXIAM has received the validation from the ANSM (French Regulatory agency) to initiate this sponsored clinical trial in France, subject to available financing.







These complementary clinical studies are the opportunity to bring additional clinical POC data in other high-value indications.

1Q 2024 FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of March 31, 2024, PHAXIAM had cash and cash equivalents totaling €5.8 million, compared with €10.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The €4.5 million decrease in cash position during the first quarter of 2024 was reflecting the R&D and regulatory activities from the newly integrated PHAXIAM team to advance the company’s pipeline, mostly in its S. aureus program.

The current cash position can fund PHAXIAM’s programs and planned operating expenses into August 2024. The Company is currently working on strengthening its financial position to support its clinical development efforts.

KEY NEWSFLOW AND MILESTONES EXPECTED OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS

Preliminary PK data from the Phase 1 study in EI (3Q 2024)

Global Phase 2 study in PJI Regulatory Approval (4Q 2024)

PhagoDAIR pilot study in PJI clinical data (end 2024)

Launch of the global Phase 2 study in PJI (1Q 2025)

1Q 2024 WEBINAR

PHAXIAM management will hold a webinar today, May 15, 2024, at 6.00 pm CEST to present 1Q 2024 financial information and provide an update on the Company’s activity and outlook. Thibaut du Fayet, CEO, and Eric Soyer, COO and CFO, will hold a brief presentation in French, followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar can be accessed via the following link: click here

A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company's website in the following days.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2024

on June 28, 2024 Business and Financial Update for the Second Quarter of 2024 on September 25, 2024

***

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacterial-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.phaxiam.com

