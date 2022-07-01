PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India partners with digital platform directory openbusinesscouncil.org, by ztudium, to build a global digital blockchain certification for its members and o...

LONDON, and NEW DELHI, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the 13th of June 2022, between the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), India and the business digital directory platform openbusinesscouncil.org created and powered by ztudium group. The goal: to establish and develop commercial and digital trade corridors and links between the PHDCCI business communities of India, the United Kingdom and its other partners worldwide.

The MoU was signed in a virtual conference with top representatives from both parties. Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, PHDCCI signed the MOU on behalf of PHDCCI and was accompanied by his colleagues, Mr. Naveen Seth, Assistant Secretary General, Mr. Niraj, Senior Secretary – International Affairs, PHDCCI and Mr. Anuj Khanna, Member, PHDCCI.

On the other side, Mr. Dinis Guarda, CEO & Founder, ztudium – openbusinesscouncil.org, virtually signed the MOU while Mr. Nitin Kalra ztudium openbusinesscouncil officer and VP Data and AI physically signed the MOU as witness.

This partnership will mark a partnership that strengthen the global digital transformation for the PHDCCI that will be enabled by the tools and marketplace provided by the fast-growing global openbusinesscouncil.org platform presence as a worldwide business directory and marketplace player.

The goals of this partnership are:

to promote trade and investment relations between India and the global digital platform openbusinesscouncil.org owned by openbusinessplatform, a UK company, and part of ztudium group;

and the global digital platform openbusinesscouncil.org owned by openbusinessplatform, a UK company, and part of ztudium group; to assist in the organisation of trade corridors and market digital research missions, conferences, symposia, networks and other methods of digital and technology trade promotional activity between the members of the PHDCCI in the platforms and multiple member countries;

to organise digital and face to face B2B meetings, seminars, conference exhibitions, trade fairs, and other promotional activities to enhance the relations between the two countries;

and most excitingly, to create a new digital and Al/blockchain driven Certification for the business members in a global leading digital Directory.

The partnership was signed by the two business leaders. From one side, Pradeep Multani of PHDCCI. Mr Multani serves as President of PHDCCI and is a leading business leader and CEO in India. On the other, Dinis Guarda founder and CEO of ztudium / openbusinesscouncil.org and a global recognized author and business influencer and thought leader that has been advising governments and global business organizations.

Mr. Multani highlighted that PHDCCI's goal is to ensure that businesses and investors from all around the world are comfortable with coming to India. Speaking about the partnership, he explained that: "We have an outstanding track record of exactly 117 years. We have expert committees for every sector of industry or trade. It is important for us that international people can be guided by us on how to set up their business, their service, or whatever trade you wish to do."

"If we have to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, we have to ensure that all our foreign friends feel confident about coming to India, we will be able to assist them in whatever they want to achieve and for that we have to lead the digital transformation waves of our times."

Likewise, Dinis Guarda said about the new partnership: "This partnership is an opportunity for the thousands of companies in India, UK and worldwide to catch up with the digital transformation opportunities and manage its challenges, opportunities and cope with disruption. Businesses, SMEs are the backbone of the economy — they account for 65% of net new jobs — and they not only need to keep up with technological developments but also with the rising 4IR business and consumer innovation and trends. Businesses must be able to create and manage digital interactive ecosystems, communities and increase new challenges in trade commerce, finance with their products & solutions."

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 1905, is a proactive National Apex Chamber working at the grass-root level and with strong national and international linkages. The Chamber acts as a catalyst in the promotion of industry, trade and entrepreneurship. It is one of the Premier Chambers in India to have been accredited with "Diamond Grade" by NABET (QCI), at national and international level.

This partnership will enable a new set of digital trade corridors, access to global solutions provided by the likes of openbusinesscouncil.org partners such as MasterCard, Palladium, Citiesabc.com, fashionabc.org, business school partnerships possibilities and synergies between India and UK and global other players. The two countries have a common history and will always be intertwined - to some extent - in terms of their leadership, business intelligence, commercial and economic goals.

About PHDCCI

PHDCCI is headquartered in New Delhi, and it has co-opted National and International Industry Associations and Organisations through over 150 MoUs signed between the parties. The PHDCCI is a proactive National Apex Chamber working at the grass-root level and with strong national and international linkages. The Chamber acts as a catalyst in the promotion of industry, trade and entrepreneurship. It is one of the Premier Chambers in India to have been accredited with "Diamond Grade" by NABET (QCI), at national and international level.

About openbusinesscouncil.org

openbusinesscouncil.org is a global business digital certification directory and marketplace working with business networks, governments, tech ecosystems, and leading universities and organisations. It allows businesses to grow, find trusted clients and partners, find the necessary digital transformation, and finance international trade.

About ztudium

ztudium, on the other hand, is a global maker of industry 4IR technologies and research. The company builds software, research products, and service solutions using blockchain, AI and digital transformation DNA. It also creates proprietary platforms and software products for businesses and governments. Ztudium has built a global ecosystem reaching over 1 million people a month and have built a revolutionary set of SaaS products, including openbusinesscouncil.org.

