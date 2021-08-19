Phil Bonnell Named President of PABCO Building Products, Will Oversee PABCO Roofing Products

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PABCO® Roofing Products, an innovative manufacturer of asphalt shingles for homeowners in the Western U.S., announces the promotion of Phil Bonnell to president of PABCO Building Products, LLC. Previously senior vice president at PABCO Building Products, Bonnell will now oversee the shingle-maker's overall production, distribution, sales, and marketing strategies.

Bonnell's primary responsibility will be to increase the company's competitive strengths and identify new opportunities for growth. PABCO Roofing will continue to identify innovative technologies, aesthetic designs, and superior manufacturing methods to make its shingles best-of-breed at all price points.

The building and maintaining of strategic relationships – raw material suppliers, distributors, local-market contractors, architects, builders, and customers – are also PABCO Roofing priorities. With an understanding that its long-term corporate goals are directly tied to the success of its partners, PABCO Roofing upholds fair and transparent business practices and an unfaltering steadfastness to stand behind its products.

"As a family-owned business, we have the exceptional flexibility to focus on what's good for the company in the long-term – especially its relationships and its reputation," said Phil Bonnell, president, PABCO Building Products. "I see my job as a facilitator for the success of each of our staff members and as a protector of the unique status the PABCO Roofing brand enjoys in the industry."

New Members of the PABCO Roofing Team

Mike Tessier, Territory Manager

Tessier joins PABCO Roofing as territory manager for Montana. His responsibilities include maintaining relationships with the company's trusted network of roofing contractors throughout the state. Tessier, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, has worked for numerous building-products companies in both manufacturing and distribution capacities over his nearly three-decade career.

Mike Matsen, Regional Manager

Matsen was recently promoted to regional manager for Washington, Alaska, and British Columbia. His responsibilities include overseeing sales in his region, supporting local roofing contractors, ensuring accurate and on-time delivery of PABCO Roofing products, and advancing the company's family-focused culture in all internal and external communications. Matsen, a graduate of the University of Washington Foster School of Business, has been representing suppliers to the building-products industry for more than two decades, successfully working with customers and partners throughout his career.

About PABCO Roofing Products

Since 1984, PABCO Roofing Products has been creating best-in-class roofing materials for its customers. The company stands apart by offering its clients a full range of premium products with the personalized service of a trusted local business. PABCO Roofing Products is a family-focused company that truly values its relationships and delivers a quality product and exceptional service each and every time. PABCO Roofing Products is a division of PABCO Building Products, LLC which services the building industry in the western United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.pabcoroofing.com, Facebook, Houzz, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phil-bonnell-named-president-of-pabco-building-products-will-oversee-pabco-roofing-products-301359023.html

SOURCE PABCO Roofing