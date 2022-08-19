Philadelphia Ballet unveils plans for an expanded home on North Broad Street

58,000 sq. ft. Center for Dance will house rehearsal studios, administrative offices, and performance and communal spaces, expanding company's community presence and impact

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Ballet is pleased to announce that it will soon break ground on an expansion that will complete its home, the Philadelphia Ballet Center for Dance. Expanding dramatically on the company's current footprint of the Louise Reed Center for Dance on North Broad Street, the five-story Center for Dance will feature new rehearsal studios, performance spaces, administrative offices, community gathering areas, and state-of-the-art capabilities for dance training, community education, programming, and events.

Groundbreaking on the transformative renovation and expansion will take place in late September 2022, with the project scheduled for completion in the spring of 2024.

"Philadelphia Ballet is a company deeply committed to excellence in our art form, and to engaging with our community through the transformative power of dance," said Shelly Power, the Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. "From state-of-the-art rehearsal studios, to added resources for community education and programming, to beautiful, welcoming spaces open to all, this new company home will allow us to expand on those commitments in innumerable ways. We are thrilled to embark on this journey."

The new and expanded Center for Dance represents the first phase of an unprecedented campaign to foster the continued growth, vitality, and artistry of Philadelphia Ballet. Additional campaign elements will be announced in the coming months.

"It is a complete joy to announce our plans for this bold, exciting new chapter for Philadelphia Ballet, as we look ahead to the 60th anniversary of our company's founding by Barbara Weisberger," said Angel Corella, the Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director. "This world-class Center for Dance is a true reflection of Philadelphia Ballet's status as one of the nation's leading ballet companies, and will significantly increase the organization's ability to support our artists, train and nurture ballet's next generation of performers, and serve our diverse community in Philadelphia and beyond."

Designed by Philadelphia-based Varenhorst Architects, Philadelphia Ballet's new five-story home will add approximately 43,000 sq. ft. to the company's current space at the Louise Reed Center for Dance on North Broad Street.

"With the dynamic new Center for Dance, our company will now have the world-class facilities and resources to match the world-class artistry and skill our audiences have come to expect from Philadelphia Ballet," said Jonathan Stavin, Board Vice Chair and Chair of the Ballet's Building and Facilities committee. "As a hub for education and community engagement, this new space will also allow us to further our civic ambitions and deepen our impact for generations to come."

Among the many elements of this major building project are:

A full renovation of the company's current footprint, the Louise Reed Center for Dance, including its three and a half rehearsal studios, and the addition of three new studios. These additions will provide significantly expanded space and resources for both the company and the School of Philadelphia Ballet

A large-scale black box rehearsal, performance, and innovation space, providing enhanced rehearsal capabilities and a venue for community programs and events

The addition of a large, dynamic community gathering space within the building's entrance, for community events, educational programming, receptions, and other events

New offices for artistic and administrative staff, including a dedicated studio space for use by members of the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra

A dramatic top-story, glass-walled studio for the professional company, allowing passersby on North Broad Street to glimpse the artistic process of Philadelphia Ballet

A new wellness center for dancer treatment and rehabilitation, and other state-of-the-art amenities

"Years in the planning, the unveiling of this next step for Philadelphia Ballet is a landmark moment in the company's history," said David F. Hoffman, Board Chair. "As we invest in the future of our organization, we also invest in the future of Philadelphia, and reaffirm our commitment to serving the vibrant and diverse communities of our city."

Further details on the forthcoming Philadelphia Ballet Center for Dance are available at philadelphiaballet.org.

