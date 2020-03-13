Philadelphia Principals Union Statement On COVID-19 Concerns

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Dr. Robin Cooper, President of Local 502/CASA, regarding concerns from school administrators at the School District of Philadelphia.

"We are sharing our concerns for the 15,000 teachers, school administrators, paraprofessionals, and staff who serve the 130,000 students in the School District of Philadelphia. Our members are standing in solidarity to urge the School District of Philadelphia to close all schools immediately as a result of the Coronavirus.

"As we have seen across the globe, the spread of the virus can be slowed dramatically through thoughtful social distancing and limiting public gatherings of over 250 people. The best practices are not possible in school settings where hundreds, if not thousands, of students are in close proximity throughout the school day.

"We are calling for an immediate shutdown and a plan that considers the health and wellbeing of students. We recognize that we need to address issues of food insecurity, lack of childcare and lapse of academic programming.

"Based on today's partial closures, schools are facing major staff shortages including over 30 nurses, multiple support staff and a lack of adequate substitutes. Due to the overwhelming demand for teacher absences, the substitute system has crashed leaving many schools without any substitute teachers and staff, causing unstable and unsafe conditions for the schools that remain open. Students are being placed in large numbers in the auditoriums of schools, which does not satisfy the recommendations from the offices of Governor Wolf and Mayor Kenney to avoid large gatherings of more than 250 people.

"Schools were given six containers of disinfectant wipes and four containers of non-alcohol based hand sanitizer to all schools regardless of capacity and square footage. The hand sanitizer that was provided to schools did not contain alcohol. The CDC recommends that hand sanitizers contain at least 60 percent alcohol.

"Our students are at risk. Although children may not show symptoms of the virus, they can be carriers, and students and staff who are not showing signs may continue to spread the virus to others through the close contact that occurs daily in schools. Furthermore, children in Philadelphia are more likely to have asthma (a rate of almost 1 in 4), which makes them high risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms, according to the CDC.

"Many children live with many generations under one roof posing a significant health issue to the elderly. Some children that are immunocompromised due to autoimmune disorders or who are undergoing cancer treatments may face grave consequences as a result of contracting COVID-19. Although we can encourage social distancing, we cannot control for the many variables that exist throughout the school day. Our schools contain environmental toxins that contribute to respiratory issues that leave students vulnerable to COVID-19

"There is a lack of COVID-19 tests for those who might be showing symptoms. SDP staff and others have reported being unable to get tested for COVID-19 through their primary care providers, despite displaying potential symptoms.

"Our recommendations are as follows:

Immediate closure of all schools according to the recommendations of the CDC with constant reevaluations;

Engage the school district, all union leaders, stakeholders and the Mayor's office in a comprehensive planning process that addresses the establishment of food services for our population of students who are food insecure;

Academic considerations for our students across the district with a special consideration for students without access to technology, who are under credited, and students with disabilities.

And, provide health services for our students who are without adequate access to healthcare."

Teamsters Local 502/CASA represents 700 school administrators who work in the School District of Philadelphia as principals, assistant principals, facilities area coordinators, climate managers and school police, food service supervisors, early childhood supervisors, lead academic coaches, school trainers and curriculum specialists.

