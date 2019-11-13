Philanthropy and Fundraising of North America launches breakthrough seminar and training program for nonprofit executives

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognizing a void in the fundraising industry, five nonprofit thought-leaders announce the formation of Philanthropy and Fundraising of North America, a transformational growth program designed for nonprofit executives.

Founded by Adrian Sargeant, Tina Hudgins, Kyla Shawyer, Geoff Peters and Alan Clayton, PFNA is focused on creating donor/supporter-centric philanthropic cultures while unifying the visions and structures of nonprofits to build success.

"As we work to identify and bring together the world's leading nonprofits and changemakers to share and learn from each other, I see this as one of the important steps in helping to affect a much-needed mindset shift that will ignite transformational change across the social good ecosystem," said Shawyer.

The launch of PFNA is supported by six years of worldwide research conducted by Sargeant and Clayton to identify key behaviors nonprofits can adopt to dramatically increase fundraising income and supporter engagement to multiply societal impact.

"We found the missions of our principal directors were uniquely aligned. We all want to change the way that philanthropy is experienced around the world and to make that experience more personally meaningful and fulfilling for the donors who offer it," Sargeant said. "PFNA gives us the opportunity to take new science findings and plug them directly into the cutting-edge of professional practice to make that change a reality."

"Having worked with a few leading nonprofit organizations to achieve transformative growth (e.g. doubling net revenue five years in a row), I was fascinated by Professor Sargeant's ability to provide a construct for others to follow if they wanted to experience similar growth," said Peters.

"We decided that working together, our experiences would provide strong case histories and understanding of how to help nonprofits in North America match their mission goals with the fundraising that enables them to achieve great things," Clayton added.

The organization will guide and support nonprofits in achieving transformational growth through five channels:



A proprietary seminar program featuring interactive design techniques to teach both knowledge and behavioral design;

Targeted research and organizational capacity-building services;

Consulting services designed to ensure the organization finds and maintains focus and energy, and has the structures, plans and behavioral systems in place to maximize fundraising growth surge and sustain momentum;

A first-of-its-kind co-creative service that partners professional, nonprofit-creative teams with internal staff teams to develop propositions, brands, campaigns and appeals to ensure measurable results;

The world's only Neuro-Fundraising Lab which uses the latest technology to test creative appeals with prospective donors to guide campaign decisions and predict successful results.

"Working with Alan and Adrian as a client was transformational," said Hudgins, who previously served as director of fundraising and marketing at International Justice Mission. "By immediately applying lessons from their research and experience, our supporter sustainer program grew by more than 250%. Our teams became skilled, emotive storytellers and our increased focus on supporter experience led to greater retention and overall growth. Bringing this knowledge to more mission-based organizations will create greater revenue to transform programs."

The first two-day Great Fundraising Masterclass seminar will debut in Washington D.C. on January 27 and 28. To reserve your space, please pre-register at philanthropyfundraising.com.

PFNA is based in Washington, D.C. and offers services to nonprofits throughout North America. Learn more at philanthropyfundraising.com.

SOURCE Philanthropy and Fundraising of North America