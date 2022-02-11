|
11.02.2022 14:15:00
Philip Morris: Are the Golden Years Just Beginning?
Thinking of a tobacco company as a long-term investment idea is a bit counter-intuitive. The global smoking rate has continually declined over time, and it's a well-known fact that tobacco products like cigarettes are terrible for your health.Yet global tobacco giant Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) might be entering its best decade since being spun off from sister-company Altria 14 years ago. "Sin" stocks like Philip Morris that deal in markets like tobacco, alcohol, and firearms might not be for every investor. Still, if you're willing to consider the stock, there are three reasons to expect big things from the company moving forward.Developed markets like the United States and Europe have aggressively adopted anti-smoking measures, like banning marketing or forcing tobacco companies to put graphic images and warning labels on cigarette packaging.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
