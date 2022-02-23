Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Presents at the 2022 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc.’s (NYSE: PM) Chief Executive Officer, Jacek Olczak, and Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Babeau, address investors today at the 2022 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference.

The pre-recorded video presentation can be accessed at www.pmi.com/2022cagny as of approximately 9:10 a.m. ET. Presentation slides and script will also be available on the same site. The video will remain available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The video can also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

The presentation will cover:

PMI’s progress to date on becoming a predominantly smoke-free business by 2025 and the powerful financial model underlying the company’s transformation;

The growing base of real-world evidence supporting the significant public health opportunity from encouraging smokers who would otherwise continue smoking to switch to scientifically substantiated smoke-free products;

The attractive growth outlook for smoke-free products and their role in reducing cigarette consumption;

The company’s smoke-free category investment and innovation leadership – driven by heat-not-burn – and plans for deployment within and across categories, geographies, consumer segments and price tiers;

PMI’s investments in wellness and healthcare to further support long-term growth;

The company’s leadership on sustainability, with a continued focus on the health impact of its products; and

PMI’s confidence in its 2021 to 2023 compound annual growth targets for net revenues of more than 5%, on an organic basis, and adjusted diluted EPS of more than 9%, excluding currency.

In response to investor questions on the current geopolitical situation involving Russia and Ukraine, the company said: "Our primary concern is the safety and security of our colleagues and their families, and we are monitoring the situation closely. At this time, we do not anticipate any material impact on our business related to the announced sanctions.” In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 12% of PMI’s total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume and around 8% of PMI’s total net revenues.

Forward-Looking & Cautionary Statements

The presentation, related discussion and this press release contain projections of future results and other forward-looking statements. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. In the event that risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Pursuant to the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, PMI is identifying important factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements made by PMI.

PMI's business risks include: excise tax increases and discriminatory tax structures; increasing marketing and regulatory restrictions that could reduce our competitiveness, eliminate our ability to communicate with adult consumers, or ban certain of our products in certain markets or countries; health concerns relating to the use of tobacco and other nicotine-containing products and exposure to environmental tobacco smoke; litigation related to tobacco use and intellectual property; intense competition; the effects of global and individual country economic, regulatory and political developments, natural disasters and conflicts; changes in adult smoker behavior; lost revenues as a result of counterfeiting, contraband and cross-border purchases; governmental investigations; unfavorable currency exchange rates and currency devaluations, and limitations on the ability to repatriate funds; adverse changes in applicable corporate tax laws; adverse changes in the cost, availability, and quality of tobacco and other agricultural products and raw materials, as well as components and materials for our electronic devices; and the integrity of its information systems and effectiveness of its data privacy policies. PMI's future profitability may also be adversely affected should it be unsuccessful in its attempts to produce and commercialize reduced-risk products or if regulation or taxation do not differentiate between such products and cigarettes; if it is unable to successfully introduce new products, promote brand equity, enter new markets or improve its margins through increased prices and productivity gains; if it is unable to expand its brand portfolio internally or through acquisitions and the development of strategic business relationships; or if it is unable to attract and retain the best global talent, including women or diverse candidates. Future results are also subject to the lower predictability of our reduced-risk product category's performance.

In addition, PMI’s business risks also include risks and uncertainties related to PMI’s acquisitions of Fertin Pharma A/S ("Fertin”), OtiTopic, Inc. ("OtiTopic") and Vectura Group plc ("Vectura”), including, amongst other things: (1) the possibility that the integration of the operations of Fertin and Vectura with those of PMI may be more difficult and/or take longer than anticipated, and may not accelerate PMI’s desired entry into additional smoke-free and beyond nicotine platforms as quickly as anticipated; (2) the possibility that the respective integrations of Fertin and Vectura into PMI may be more costly than anticipated and may have unanticipated adverse results relating to Fertin, Vectura or PMI’s existing businesses; (3) the inability to gain access to or acquire differentiated proprietary assets, technology and/or pharmaceutical development expertise as anticipated by these acquisitions; (4) risks associated with third-party contracts containing consent and/or other contractual provisions that may be triggered by the acquisitions; (5) the success of the research and development efforts of Fertin, OtiTopic and Vectura, including the ability to obtain regulatory approval for new products, and the ability to commercialize or license these new products; (6) any unanticipated safety, quality or efficacy concerns and the impact of identified concerns associated with the products developed by Fertin, OtiTopic and Vectura; and (7) the ability of PMI to retain key personnel of Fertin and Vectura, or hire key talent to work in the Fertin and Vectura businesses due to their affiliation with PMI.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created significant societal and economic disruption, and resulted in closures of stores, factories and offices, and restrictions on manufacturing, distribution and travel, all of which may adversely impact our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial position. Our business continuity plans and other safeguards may not be effective to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Currently, significant risks include our diminished ability to convert adult smokers to our reduced-risk products, significant volume declines in our duty-free business and certain other key markets, disruptions or delays in our manufacturing and supply chain, increased currency volatility, and delays in certain cost saving, transformation and restructuring initiatives. Our business could also be adversely impacted if key personnel or a significant number of employees or business partners become unavailable due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The significant adverse impact of COVID-19 on the economic or political conditions in markets in which we operate could result in changes to the preferences of our adult consumers and lower demand for our products, particularly for our mid-price or premium-price brands. Continuation of the pandemic could disrupt our access to the credit markets or increase our borrowing costs. Governments may temporarily be unable to focus on the development of science-based regulatory frameworks for the development and commercialization of reduced-risk products or on the enforcement or implementation of regulations that are significant to our business. In addition, messaging about the potential negative impacts of the use of our products in relation to COVID-19 risks may lead to increasingly restrictive regulatory measures on the sale and use of our products, negatively impact demand for our products, the willingness of adult consumers to switch to our reduced-risk products and our efforts to advocate for the development of science-based regulatory frameworks for the development and commercialization of reduced-risk products.

The impact of these risks also depends on factors beyond our knowledge or control, including the duration and severity of the pandemic, its recurrence in our key markets, actions taken to contain its spread and to mitigate its public health effects, and the ultimate economic consequences thereof.

PMI is further subject to other risks detailed from time to time in its publicly filed documents, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. PMI cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not a complete discussion of all potential risks and uncertainties. PMI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, except in the normal course of its public disclosure obligations.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 9 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of a version of PMI’s IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. As of December 31, 2021, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 71 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 15.3 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life-sciences, in February 2021 PMI announced its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and deliver innovative products and solutions that aim to address unmet patient and consumer needs. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

