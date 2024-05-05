|
05.05.2024 09:11:00
Philip Morris International Just Reported Zyn-tastic Q1 Results. Can Zyn Propel the Stock Higher?
When it comes to tobacco stocks, one of the first things that generally draws in investors is their high yields. However, Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) offers investors an attractive dividend yield and one of the biggest underappreciated growth stories for consumer products.Phillip Morris International just posted another terrific quarter and raised its guidance when it reported its first-quarter earnings results. These results were once again led by Zyn, which saw its volume surge nearly 80% year over year in the U.S. to 131.6 million cans. Overall, Phillip Morris saw its revenue increase 11% on an organic basis to $8.8 billion and organic operating profit climb 22% to $3.0 billion. Zyn is a nicotine pouch product that Philip Morris acquired as part of its acquisition of Swedish Match at the end of 2022. The product is made of nicotine powder and flavorings such as mint or cinnamon and does not contain any tobacco. Since the product does not contain tobacco, users don't have to spit like they do with traditional chewing tobacco.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Philip Morris Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Philip Morris Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,28
|0,00%
|Philip Morris Inc.
|90,00
|1,01%
|Propel Holdings Inc Registered Shs Unitary
|15,70
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.