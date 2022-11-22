Philip Morris Launches Smoke-free BONDS By IQOS

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Tuesday announced the launch of smoke-free BONDS By IQOS, the company's latest entrant into the heated tobacco products.

This heat-not-burn tobacco heating system comes with specially designed tobacco sticks, BLENDS.

BONDS by IQOS, that heats tobacco instead of burning, is a low maintenance and hassle-free alternative for tobacco smokers, the company said.

"BONDS by IQOS represents another step forward in our ambition to replace cigarettes with innovative, science-based, smoke-free alternatives," said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer at PMI.

The product is available in a pilot city launch in the Philippines as of November 22, with further commercialization anticipated during the remainder of 2022 and next year, Philip Morris added.