Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 13:40:15

Philip Morris Q1 Earnings Decline; Guides Full-year Earnings Below View

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.28 per share, lower than 1.50 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.38 per share.

Net revenues rose to $8.019 billion from $7.746 billion last year, primarily driven by accelerated combustible tobacco pricing and heated tobacco unit shipment volume growth. Adjusted revenue was $8.099 billion.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $1.34 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward, Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer said, "With our encouraging start to the year, we are reaffirming our full-year 2023 forecast for organic net revenue growth of 7% to 8.5% and currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS growth of 7% to 9%."

The company expects full-year adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.10-$6.22. Adjusted EPS, excluding currency is expected between $6.40 and $6.52. The consensus estimates stands at $6.34.

Philip Morris declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Philip Morris Inc.mehr Nachrichten