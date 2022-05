Philip Morris Sets its Sights on Acquiring Swedish Smokeless Tobacco Company

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cigarette king Philip Morris International (PMI) wants to see its business burning at both ends -- but not literally.In the latest move to reshape its business so that 50% of revenue originates from smoke-free products, PMI has homed in on acquiring Swedish Match, a Stockholm-based tobacco multinational with rip-roaring recent success in the smoke-free sector. On Monday, both companies confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that negotiations have entered advanced talks -- and a deal could be reached as soon as Friday.