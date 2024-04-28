|
29.04.2024 00:24:00
Philip Morris Stock Has 24% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Despite their reputation as "sin stocks," tobacco company shares have historically enjoyed rather wide popularity among investors. Many investors like them because of their high margins, robust cash flow, and the high dividends they typically pay. That outsized interest helps explain why more than a few analysts are bullish on the sector.Tobacco industry mainstay Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was the subject of a recent research note. The report concluded that the stock was indisputably a buy at its current price.The analyst behind the note was Bonnie Herzog of Goldman Sachs. She published an update on Philip Morris following its most recent quarterly earnings release. In her note, Herzog kept her buy recommendation and $118 per-share price target intact. That suggests a 24% upside over the next 12 months from the current price. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
