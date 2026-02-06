Philip Morris Swings To Profit In Q4; Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International, Inc. (PM) reported Friday that net earnings attributable to PMI for the quarter of $1.37 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.38 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluded items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.70 per share, compared to $1.55 per share in the year-ago quarter. Excluding currency, adjusted earnings were $1.69 per share.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 6.8 percent to $10.36 billion from $9.71 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue growth was 3.7 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $10.40 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.80 to $1.85 per share, including an estimated favorable currency impact of 14 cents at prevailing exchange rates. The Street is currently looking for earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.87 to $8.02 per share, adjusted earnings in a range of $8.38 to $8.53 per share and $8.11 to $8.26, excluding currency, on net revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent on an organic basis.

Analysts expect earnings of $8.33 per share on revenue growth of 7.57 percent to $43.74 billion for the year.

Providing 2026 to 2028 growth targets, the company said it expects compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 to 11 percent for adjusted earnings per share and 6 to 8 percent for revenues on an organic basis, with SFP volume growth of high single-digit to low-teens driving total shipment volume growth.

The company also said it is on track to deliver at or above the top end of its 2024 to 2026 compound annual growth ranges announced on September 28, 2023, following strong full-year results in 2024 and 2025 coupled with another strong performance expected in 2026.

In Friday's pre-market trading, PM is trading on the NYSE at $179.73, down $2.28 or 1.25 percent.

