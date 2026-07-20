Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
|
20.07.2026 13:30:39
Philippine Airlines Commits To Order Up To 20 787 Dreamliner Jets
(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) and Philippine Airlines announced Monday that the flag carrier has committed to order up to 20 787 Dreamliner jets, including 15 787-10 airplanes with opportunity to purchase five more. The order will support Philippine Airlines' fleet modernization and expansion plans.
The 787-10 will complement Philippine Airlines' fleet of 10 777 jets by expanding operational flexibility across the airline's medium- and long-haul route network.
Delivering unmatched fuel efficiency with the lowest operating cost per seat of any widebody jet, the 787's composite design yields 25% less fuel use than the airplanes it typically replaces.
As the largest variant of the 787 family, the 787-10 can fly 300-375 passengers up to 13,890 km (7,500 nautical miles), enabling Philippine Airlines to meet rising travel demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.
|
12:34
|Trump: Neue Air Force One wird nachgerüstet (dpa-AFX)
|
11:59
|Flugzeugfinanzierer kauft bei Boeing 100 Mittelstreckenjets (dpa-AFX)
|
19.07.26
|Boeing says it will be ready to fund new plane programme by 2030 (Financial Times)
|
16.07.26
|Allianz aus Boeing, Lufthansa und Rolls-Royce treibt Innovationen voran - Aktie im Fokus (Dow Jones)
|
16.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Boeing auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 275 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Boeing Co.
|07:36
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.07.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:36
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.07.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:36
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.07.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.04.25
|Boeing Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|24.01.25
|Boeing Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|189,74
|1,25%