Philippine Airlines Selects GE Aerospace GEnx engines to Power New 787-10 Dreamliners



EQS Newswire / 21/07/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

FARNBOROUGH, ENGLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 July 2026 - GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) announced today that Philippine Airlines (PAL) has selected the GEnx-1B engines to power its 15 new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, including purchase rights for five additional aircraft.



Signing Ceremony - Philippine Airlines and GE Aerospace

PAL is the Philippines' flag carrier and the country's only full-service network airline. It has been a GE Aerospace customer for over 50 years and currently operates a fleet of GE Aerospace and CFM* powered aircraft. This includes the GE90 for its Boeing 777-300ER widebody fleet and CFM56-5B for its Airbus A320s with a total of 52 engines currently in service.



Mohamed Ali, President & CEO, GE Aerospace Commercial Engines & Services, said: "Philippine Airlines' selection of the GEnx engine for its new Boeing 787-10 fleet builds on our long-standing relationship and reflects the strength of our technology, services and support. We are proud to support PAL as it grows its widebody fleet with an engine that delivers proven reliability, fuel efficiency and strong operating performance."



Lucio C. Tan III, President and Chief Operating Officer of PAL Holdings, Inc., said: "As we continue to invest in our fleet and expand our international network, GE Aerospace remains an important partner of Philippine Airlines. We are confident that the GEnx engines will provide the reliability, efficiency, and performance needed to support our operations and deliver an even better travel experience for our customers."



Today, the GEnx boasts a 99.98% dispatch reliability rate and stays on-wing at a rate three times higher than competing engines.



The flights that GEnx engine powers traverse some of Earth's harshest environments. Over the last decade, GE Aerospace has upgraded the GEnx engine's high-pressure turbine blades and combustor coating technology, more than doubling time on wing in harsh environments.



The GEnx-1B engine has surpassed the 50 million flight hour mark in just over 14 years, the fastest rate ever for a GE Aerospace commercial widebody engine.



*CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines



Hashtag: #GEAerospace

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Philippine Airlines Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and the country's only full-service network airline. Founded in 1941, PAL is Asia's first commercial airline and has played a vital role in connecting the Philippines to the world for over 85 years.



PAL operates scheduled nonstop flights from its hubs in Manila and Cebu to 29 destinations across the Philippines and 40 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.



PAL is an APEX Four Star™ airline and was recognized by Cirium for achieving the highest on-time performance among Asia-Pacific carriers in 2025. In 2026, Philippine Airlines was officially invited to join the oneworld® Alliance.



About GE Aerospace GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at





News Source: GE Aerospace

PAL is the Philippines' flag carrier and the country's only full-service network airline. It has been a GE Aerospace customer for over 50 years and currently operates a fleet of GE Aerospace and CFM* powered aircraft. This includes the GE90 for its Boeing 777-300ER widebody fleet and CFM56-5B for its Airbus A320s with a total of 52 engines currently in service.Mohamed Ali, President & CEO, GE Aerospace Commercial Engines & Services, said: "Philippine Airlines' selection of the GEnx engine for its new Boeing 787-10 fleet builds on our long-standing relationship and reflects the strength of our technology, services and support. We are proud to support PAL as it grows its widebody fleet with an engine that delivers proven reliability, fuel efficiency and strong operating performance."Lucio C. Tan III, President and Chief Operating Officer of PAL Holdings, Inc., said: "As we continue to invest in our fleet and expand our international network, GE Aerospace remains an important partner of Philippine Airlines. We are confident that the GEnx engines will provide the reliability, efficiency, and performance needed to support our operations and deliver an even better travel experience for our customers."Today, the GEnx boasts a 99.98% dispatch reliability rate and stays on-wing at a rate three times higher than competing engines.The flights that GEnx engine powers traverse some of Earth's harshest environments. Over the last decade, GE Aerospace has upgraded the GEnx engine's high-pressure turbine blades and combustor coating technology, more than doubling time on wing in harsh environments.The GEnx-1B engine has surpassed the 50 million flight hour mark in just over 14 years, the fastest rate ever for a GE Aerospace commercial widebody engine.*CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft EnginesHashtag: #GEAerospaceThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and the country's only full-service network airline. Founded in 1941, PAL is Asia's first commercial airline and has played a vital role in connecting the Philippines to the world for over 85 years.PAL operates scheduled nonstop flights from its hubs in Manila and Cebu to 29 destinations across the Philippines and 40 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.PAL is an APEX Four Star™ airline and was recognized by Cirium for achieving the highest on-time performance among Asia-Pacific carriers in 2025. In 2026, Philippine Airlines was officially invited to join the oneworld® Alliance.GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com News Source: GE Aerospace 21/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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