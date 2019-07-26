Philippines' Largest Shared Services and BPO event returning this August

MANILA, Philippines, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade of footprints, the Philippines Shared Services and BPO Week will be returning on the 13th - 16th August at the New World Makati Hotel, Manila. This year's theme "An Industry on the Cusp of Change - Challenges facing the BPO and Shared Services Sector" will enable attendees to tackle local challenges surrounding Innovation & Technology, Talent - Cost & Value Drivers, Change Management and Continuity of Services.

Asec Paola Alvarez, Department of Finance, will be sitting on a panel discussing "What Does the Future Hold? Tax Governance and the Effects for Philippines Shared Services & BPO Sector" with four other industry leaders, namely:

Atty. Jun Manuel, Lope Del Rosario Manuel, Jr. Chief Compliance Officer and Vice President for Legal, Government and Corporate Affairs Pepsi Cola Products Philippines, Inc.

Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, Chief Economist, Corporate Planning Group - Economic Research Unit UnionBank of Philippines

Dr. Omer Softic, Senior Director, Asia Pacific Service Delivery Lead, Finance, Johnson & Johnson

Johan Fourie, Managing Director, Bayer Business Services Philippines

Asec Tony Lambino, Department of Finance, who will be gracing the event said: "I look forward to interacting with the participants of the Shared Services & BPO week and discussing what the government is doing in accelerating infrastructure development, cultivating a world-class workforce, and improving the Ease of Doing Business in the Philippines.

I will also present the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, including a proposed measure that seeks to lower the corporate income tax rate and modernize the incentive system to provide superior incentives to companies that will invest in job creation, countryside development, and bringing new research and technology to the country."

The high-level conference draws over 200+ industry leaders and shared services practitioners to learn, engage and network to explore opportunities within The Philippines' shared service space.

