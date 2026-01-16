Philips Aktie
WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538
|
16.01.2026 12:13:43
Philips AI technology helps predict the health of PSV football team
PSV is the first global sports team to use advanced AI technology from Philips to predict upcoming overload or infections.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Philips Electronics N.V.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.
|
23.12.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Philips auf 'Hold' - Ziel 25 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|Philips-Aktie steigt: Philips optimistischer für Marge - Auftragseingänge angezogen (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|ROUNDUP: Philips wird optimistischer für Marge und erzielt starkes Neugeschäft (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Philips auf 'Buy' - Ziel 28 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|Starkes Neugeschäft, Wachstum in Nordamerika: Philips optimistischer für Marge (dpa-AFX)
|
29.10.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Philips auf 'Hold' - Ziel 25 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
28.10.25
|Philips-Aktie im Minus: FDA kritisiert Produktionsstätten (dpa-AFX)
|
06.08.25
|Doctor-patient trust is key to unlocking AI's potential to improve healthcare in Australia, finds Philips' Future Health Index Report (EQS Group)