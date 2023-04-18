|
18.04.2023 15:59:46
Philips and MIT IMES develop enhanced critical care data set to give researchers and educators access to advance clinical understanding and AI in healthcare
Philips expands collaboration with MIT IMES to update eICU Collaborative Research Database (eICU-CRD) with de-identified data of 200,000 critical care patients, including patients who were impacted by COVID-19. The broader and clinically dependable data set will support the development of solutions that improve patient care and clinical outcomes.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Philips Electronics N.V."
