Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.07.2022 13:00:00

Philips completes cancellation of 8.8 million shares

July 4, 2022

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 8,758,455 of its shares. The cancelled shares were acquired as part of the EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program for capital reduction purposes that was announced on July 26, 2021.

Philips’ current issued share capital amounts to EUR 177,863,016.40 representing 889,315,082 common shares. As communicated earlier, Philips intends to have 19,571,218 shares delivered through the early settlement of forward contracts (entered into as part of the same share repurchase program) and to cancel those as well, which would result in 869,743,864 issued common shares at year-end 2022 (2021: 883,898,969).

More information is available here


For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 15213446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com


About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 79,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Philips N.V.mehr Analysen

01.07.22 Philips Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Philips Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.06.22 Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
28.06.22 Philips Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.06.22 Philips Sell UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Philips N.V. 20,39 1,04% Philips N.V.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht moderate Gewinne. Die US-Börsen bleiben aufgrund des Nationalfeiertags am 4. Juli geschlossen. Asiens Börsen tendierten zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen