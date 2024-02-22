|
22.02.2024 13:59:43
Philips LumiGuide, the “3D human GPS powered by light”, paves the way for radiation-free minimally-invasive surgery
Philips LumiGuide is – the world’s first “3D human GPS powered by light” – is made available to hospitals that are Centers of Excellence in Aortic, in both Europe and the US. Developed in close collaboration with clinical partners, LumiGuide paves the way for radiation-free minimally-invasive surgery.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Philips Electronics N.V.
