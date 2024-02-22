22.02.2024 13:59:43

Philips LumiGuide, the “3D human GPS powered by light”, paves the way for radiation-free minimally-invasive surgery

Philips LumiGuide is – the world’s first “3D human GPS powered by light” – is made available to hospitals that are Centers of Excellence in Aortic, in both Europe and the US. Developed in close collaboration with clinical partners, LumiGuide paves the way for radiation-free minimally-invasive surgery.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Philips Electronics N.V.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Philips N.V.mehr Analysen

13.02.24 Philips Sell Deutsche Bank AG
01.02.24 Philips Sell UBS AG
30.01.24 Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
30.01.24 Philips Sell Deutsche Bank AG
30.01.24 Philips Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Philips N.V. 18,65 2,14% Philips N.V.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen