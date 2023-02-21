|
21.02.2023 10:10:12
Philips management will not receive bonuses for 2022
DUTCH health technology company Philips’ top management will not take any bonuses for 2022 after a global recall of respiratory devices resulted in a 70 per cent plunge in the company’s market value, it said on Tuesday (Feb 21).
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Philips N.V.mehr Analysen
|17.02.23
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.01.23
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|31.01.23
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.01.23
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.23
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.23
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.01.23
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|31.01.23
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.01.23
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.23
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.23
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.11.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.10.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.08.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.23
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.01.23
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|31.01.23
|Philips Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.01.23
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.23
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.11.22
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.10.22
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.10.22
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.10.22
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.22
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Philips N.V.
|15,88
|-0,25%
|Philips Electronics N.V. (Spons. ADRS)
|15,70
|1,29%