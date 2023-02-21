Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 10:10:12

Philips management will not receive bonuses for 2022

DUTCH health technology company Philips’ top management will not take any bonuses for 2022 after a global recall of respiratory devices resulted in a 70 per cent plunge in the company’s market value, it said on Tuesday (Feb 21).
