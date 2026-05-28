Philips Electronics Aktie
WKN: 940936 / ISIN: US5004723038
|
28.05.2026 15:26:29
Philips MRI Machines Feature Disney Characters To Help Children Stay Calm During Scans
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced their decision to incorporate beloved Disney animated characters and stories directly into Philips Ambient Experience for MRI at medical facilities in 87 countries worldwide to support children undergoing imaging procedures.
The move aims to help children shift attention away from the clinical setting, creating a more comforting and engaging experience during scans and helping them to complete their exams successfully.
"By bringing Disney stories into the MRI environment, we are helping create a setting where children can feel more at ease and remain still during scans," said Atul Gupta, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Diagnosis and Treatment at Philips.
In the pre-market hours, PHG is trading at $26.15, down 1.73 percent, and DIS is trading at $103.79, down 0.36 percent, on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Philips Electronics N.V. (Spons. ADRS)
|
05.05.26
|Ausblick: Philips Electronics stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Philips Electronics stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Philips Electronics N.V. (Spons. ADRS)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Philips Electronics N.V. (Spons. ADRS)
|22,60
|-0,88%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWaffenruhe im Iran-Krieg fragil: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der Dow bewegt sich kaum. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag teils mit Verlusten.