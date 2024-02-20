Philips proposes to re-appoint Chairman Feike Sijbesma and Peter Löscher and nominates Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas as member of the Supervisory Board

February 20, 2024

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it proposes to re-appoint Chairman Feike Sijbesma and Peter Löscher as members of the Supervisory Board and to appoint Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas as new member of the Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which will be held on May 7, 2024.

"I consider it a privilege to serve a second term and lead the Board’s supervisory role of Philips, and I am pleased that Peter will remain available to serve the Board as well,” said Feike Sijbesma. "We are committed to support Philips’ journey to deliver on its purpose of improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation and create value with sustainable impact .”

Mr. Sijbesma has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2020 and Chairman of the Supervisory Board since May 2021. He is also the Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Nomination & Selection Committee, and member of the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Löscher has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2020. In the past four years, he has been a member of the Audit Committee and the Quality & Regulatory Committee.

As announced on August 14, 2023, Philips and Exor N.V. entered into a relationship agreement, as a result of which Exor bought a 15% shareholding in the company to support Philips’ plan to create value with sustainable impact. The relationship agreement includes Exor’s commitment to be a long-term shareholder and its right to propose one member to the Supervisory Board. In accordance with the proposal that Exor has made, the Supervisory Board now proposes to appoint Mr. Ribadeau-Dumas as member of the Supervisory Board.

"We look forward to have Mr. Ribadeau-Dumas join Philips’ Supervisory Board,” said Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips. "Benoît is a recognized business leader. His extensive track record across multiple, high-tech industries, and his current focus within Exor on healthcare will bring valued contributions to the Supervisory Board and further support Philips’ value creation strategy and purpose to improve the health and well-being of people.”

Mr. Ribadeau-Dumas has been Managing Director at Exor since 2022. He leads Exor’s activities and investments related to the healthcare sector, leveraging his extensive experience with large and global industrial companies and the management of high technology businesses in the aerospace, defense, and energy sector. He currently is a member of the board of directors of Institut Merieux, Stellantis, and Welltec.

More information about the 2024 AGM will be published in due course. For more information about Philips’ Supervisory Board, please follow this link .

