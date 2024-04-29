Philips Q1 Loss Widens, Backs FY24 Outlook; To Pay $1.1 Bln To Settle Respironics Litigation

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported that its first quarter net loss attributable to shareholders widened to 999 million euros or 1.10 euros per share from last year's 665 million euros or 0.72 euros per share, hurt by Respironics litigation provision and higher tax expense, partly offset by improved operational performance.

For the full year 2024, Philips continues to expect 3%-5% comparable sales growth and an adjusted EBITA margin of 11%-11.5%.

Philips reiterated its confidence in delivering the 2025 plan, acknowledging that uncertainties remain.

Philips said that the company and plaintiffs' have reached an agreement, following mediation with Judge Diane Welsh, to settle personal injury litigation and a medical monitoring class action in the US, aiming to resolve uncertainties associated with litigation.

While Philips and Philips Respironics deny any fault or liability, or that any injuries resulted from Respironics' devices, the settlement addresses claims filed in US courts and potential claims submitted to the census registry, the company said. Under the settlement, Philips Respironics will pay a total of $1.1 billion, with payments expected in 2025, funded from Philips' cash flow generation. Consequently, a 982 million euros provision was recognized in the first quarter 2024.

Additionally, in April 2024, Philips Respironics signed a court-approved consent decree and obtained final court approval for a previously announced economic loss settlement in the US, for which a provision was recognized in the first-quarter 2023. Furthermore, Philips concluded an agreement with insurers to receive 540 million euros to cover Respironics recall-related product liability claims. This income is anticipated to be recognized in the second-quarter of 2024, with payment expected during the same year.

Philips reported Monday that its adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders for the first quarter was 235 million euros or 0.26 euros per share compared to 192 million euros or 0.21 euros per share in the prior year.

Sales for the first quarter declined to 4.14 billion euros from 4.17 billion euros. Group comparable sales increased 2.4%, driven by growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health segments, partly offset by a decline in Connected Care.

