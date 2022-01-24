Philips Q4 Profit Drops - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders dropped to 157 million euros or 0.18 euros per share from last year's 603 million euros or 0.66 euros per share, reflecting lower operational earnings and the addition to the field action provision, which was partly offset by lower income tax.

Income from continuing operations for the latest-quarter were 139 million euros and included an impact of 220 million euros related to the addition to the Respironics field action provision. Income from continuing operations was 508 million euros in the fourth-quarter of 2020.

Sales for the fourth-quarter were 4.94 billion euros down from 5.24 billion euros in the previous year.

Comparable sales declined by 10% due to headwinds caused by global supply chain challenges, postponement of equipment installations in hospitals, and consequences of the Respironics field action.

The company said it will submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on May 10, 2022, to declare a distribution of 0.85 euros per common share, in cash or shares at the option of the shareholder, against the net income of 2021.

The company expects to resume its growth and margin expansion trajectory in the course of 2022. In the short term, however, the company continues to see significant volatility and headwinds related to COVID-19 and supply chain challenges, despite ongoing mitigation efforts.

Due to this, the Respironics field action and the 9% comparable sales growth in the first-quarter 2021, the company expects to start the year with a comparable sales decline, followed by a recovery and strong second half of the year.

For the full year, the company targets to deliver 5%-6% comparable sales growth excluding Sleep & Respiratory Care. For the Group, it targets 3%-5% comparable sales growth and a 40-90 basis-points improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin.