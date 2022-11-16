|
Philips reinforces leadership in image-guided therapy solutions with global launch of next generation Philips Azurion platform
Developed in collaboration with leading hospitals worldwide, Philips Azurion is an innovative image-guided therapy platform that allows clinicians to easily and confidently perform a wide range of routine and complex procedures, helping them to optimize interventional lab performance and provide superior care.
