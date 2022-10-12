|
12.10.2022 08:53:45
Philips Sees EUR 1.3 Bln Charge, Weak Sales In Q3; Warns On Q4 Sales
(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) Wednesday said it now expects third-quarter group sales to be approximately 4.3 billion euros with a comparable sales decline of approximately 5%.
As a consequence of the lower sales, Group Adjusted EBITA for the quarter is expected to be around 210 million euros or around 5% of sales.
In its trading update, the company said the financial performance in the third quarter was largely impacted by continued supply chain challenges that were more significant than anticipated, impacting deliveries and customer installations.
Philips' Diagnosis & Treatment businesses are expected to show a low-single-digit comparable sales decline and the Connected Care businesses a mid-teen decline. The Personal Health businesses would show mid-single-digit comparable sales growth.
Philips' comparable order intake in the third quarter declined around 6%, compared to strong 47% comparable order intake growth in the third quarter of last year.
The company expects to record a 1.3 billion euros non-cash charge in the quarter for the impairment of goodwill of its Sleep & Respiratory Care business.
The company also sees a non-cash charge of around 165 million euros in the quarter related to earlier announced initiative to enhance productivity in R&D.
Looking ahead, Philips still expects a better second half of the year, compared to the first half of 2022. However, prolonged supply chain disruptions and a worsening macro-environment will be present.
Consequently, the company now expects a mid-single-digit comparable sales decline for the fourth quarter of 2022 with a high-single-to-double-digit adjusted EBITA margin range.
The company will report the final results, as well as further details regarding productivity initiatives and other actions to mitigate the ongoing headwinds, on October 24.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Philips Electronics N.V. (Spons. ADRS)
|13,70
|2,24%
