10.05.2023 04:55:03

Philips Shareholders Vote Against Discharge Of Collective Members Of Board Of Management

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that its shareholders voted against the discharge of the collective members of the Board of Management. This follows the voting guidance from certain proxy advisors to signal discontent in respect of one former member of the Board of Management.

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders reappointed Abhijit Bhattacharya for a two year's term as member of the Board of Management fulfilling the role of CFO, and reappointed Liz Doherty and David Pyott as members of the Supervisory Board.

The shareholders also approved the company's proposed dividend of 0.85 euros per share over 2022, the proposal to reappoint EY as the company's external auditor for a term of one year starting January 1, 2024, and the proposal to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company's new external auditor for a term of four years starting January 1, 2025, as well as a number of recurring items, including the proposal to adopt the company's financial statements.

In addition, the AGM approved the advisory voting item on the 2022 Remuneration Report.

